Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats battle Edmonton Oilers prospect Jake Chiasson and the Saskatoon Blades in a potential WHL playoff preview on Friday.

Watch the Pats take on the Blades at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN+

The Blades are cemented in third place in the Eastern Conference with 97 points, while the Pats are in sixth place with 72.

This will be the second time the two teams meet in as many games, with the Pats coming out ahead of the Blades 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Bedard led Regina by scoring his 70th goal of the season and added an assist in the victory. The projected No.1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft now has 70 goals and 142 points in 55 games this season.

Washington Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev also had a goal and assist, while Tanner Howe and Brayden Barnett also scored for the Pats.

Goaltender Kelton Pyne got the win after stopping 42 of 44 shots. He improves his record to 3-5-0 with a .870 save percentage and 4.81 goals-against average.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Brandon Lisowsky scored both goals for the Blades in the loss.

Rookie Austin Elliott took the loss in net after stopping 18 of 22 shots. His record fell to 24-6-2 with a .911 save percentage and 2.21 goals-against average.

Forward Trevor Wong has been the primary offensive force for the Blades this season with 24 goals and 82 points in 66 games.

The two teams have played each other five times this season, with the Blades holding a 3-2 advantage.

Saskatoon ends its season against the Moose Jaw Warriors while the Pats take on Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday.