Macey and Doucet have two-goal efforts as Foreurs top Mooseheads
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Connor Macey scored twice as the Val-D'Or Foreurs defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 on Friday night.
David Doucet had two goals for the Foreurs and Tomas Cibulka added a single.
TITAN 4 SAGUENÉENS 3
ACADIE-BATHURST - Colby Huggan had the game-winning goal at 8:28 in the third period as the Titan edged the Saguenéens.
Titan goaltender Antoine Keller saved 38 of 41 shots.
DRAKKAR 3 ARMADA 0
BAIE-COMEAU - Olivier Ciarlo earned a shutout as Baie-Comeau downed Blainville-Boisbriand.
Julien Paillé, Isaac Dufort and Matyas Melovsky had a goal apiece.
ISLANDERS 4 CATARACTES 2
SHAWINIGAN - Isaac Vos scored a goal and an assist as the Charlottetown Islanders defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes.
Simon Hughes, Giovanni Morneau and Brett Arsenault had the other goals for the Islanders.
VOLTIGEURS 8 PHŒNIX 3
DRUMMONDVILLE - Justin Côté had two goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Sherbrooke Phœnix.
Sam Oliver and William Dumont also had two-goal efforts for Drummondville.
OLYMPIQUES 6 OCÉANIC 3
GATINEAU - Charles Boutin scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques downed the Rimouski Océanic.
Jacob Kaine, Justin Dumais, William Labranche and Jérémie Minville had the other goals for Gatineau.
---
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.