PARIS — A costly mistake kept Rylan Wiens off the podium, as the Canadian diver finished seventh in the men's 10-metre platform Saturday.

Wiens was in third place through three of six dives but scored just 42.90 points on his fifth dive, a back 3 1/2 somersault, to fall out of medal contention.

Cao Yuan defended his Olympic title with a total score 547.50 points as China completed the first-ever sweep of all the diving gold medals at a single Games.

Japan's Rikuto Tamai took silver with 507.65 points, while Britain's Noah Williams, with the highest-scoring dive of Round 5 and the second-highest of Round 6, surged into bronze at 497.35.

Wiens, from Pike Lake, Sask., finished with a total score of 445.60 while Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., was 10th at 404.90.

Wiens and Zsombor-Murray won't leave Paris empty-handed after winning bronze in the 10m synchronized event last week.

Amid the Chinese diving dominance, world champion Yang Hao posted a surprisingly disappointing result, finishing last among the 13 divers at 390.20 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.