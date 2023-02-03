The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Flames eyeing offence

The Calgary Flames find themselves outside the playoff picture after an off-season of major change, but general manager Brad Treliving is expected to be active in the trade market once again.

Treliving told The Athletic earlier this week he's looking to add his team's offence ahead of the trade deadline and may also look to improve his team's depth of blueline.

"I’ve made it clear, yeah, we’re looking for a forward," Treliving said. "I’ve also said whether that (player comes) internally or externally. You continue to look at the people within your organization. Is there somebody that can come in?

"We continue to look at that. We continue to try to see if we’re going to get clarity on Oliver (Kylington)’s situation. You monitor the health of your team as you approach the deadline. It’s safe to say you’re looking at both upfront and what depth you need on the blue line."

Kylington has yet to play this season remains away from the team in Sweden due to personal reasons. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger noted last week that Flames may place the defenceman on long-term injured reserve and use his $2.5 million in cap space if they receive clarity on the situation.

Treliving said he would prefer to avoid acquiring a pending unrestricted free agent in his search for a forward, but noted the cost to add scoring help won't be cheap regardless of contract situation.

"You’re looking for a good player. It might be somebody who can fit in financially, somebody you feel comfortable (with) from a cost standpoint," Treliving said. "I’ve been reluctant on the rental market in the past because, I think, depending on price, (you have) to give up assets for a very short-term return. Somebody that can help offensively, that’s the wide net. We value certain things in terms of competitiveness and responsibility. So, certainly, somebody that you think can fit with you and be a fit and a match. Trying to add a bit more scoring punch. And it’s easier said than done. I can give you a description head to toe, they’re hard to find. You can’t get them for free. Is there somebody that may be under the radar that you can find? (Is) that somebody you can add (who’s) a little lower and (can) move up into that role?

"And then you look at the blue line. Again, could you add some depth down there? Obviously, Oliver’s missed a lot of time. Even if he was to come back before the deadline, how realistic is that? Number one. Number two, he’s missed a lot of time, is that fair to him? So, you continue to look if there’s a way to help yourself there. I try to do that quietly and in the meantime, you’ve got to continue to play well and put ourselves in a spot where we can help ourselves."

Calgary is tied in points with the Colorado Avalanche for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but with two more games played. The Flames are three points back of the rival Edmonton Oilers for the top wild-card spot with both teams having played 50 games.





Canadiens to Keep Anderson?

One potential target for Treliving and the Flames could be Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson.

While the Canadiens are expected to be sellers at the deadline, moving Anderson - who's signed through 2026-27 at cap hit of $5.5 million - does not appear to be on the agenda.

"Let’s talk about a player who is not in play and the player is in fact Josh Anderson," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday. "As we all know, the Canadiens often get calls on Anderson because he’s a unique player in the NHL. He’s that prototypical power-forward.

"So, could he be in play? The only way he gets on the trade block is if a team persuades [Canadiens general manager] Kent Hughes and makes an offer that they simply can’t refuse. We know historically that [Calgary Flames general manager] Brad Treliving has expressed interest in Anderson. Montreal prefers to keep him because he’s got a good long-term contract but this far out from the March 3 trade deadline, anything is possible."

Anderson 14 goals and 19 points in 49 games this season. He was acquired by the Canadiens from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020 in a deal which saw Max Domi and a third-round pick head the other way.

The 28-year-old had 19 goals and 32 points in 69 games last season and 17 goals and 24 points in 52 games in his first season in Montreal. He's been unable to top the 20-goal mark since doing so for the first time in his career with Columbus in 2018-19, when he scored 27.

The Canadiens currently have just one pending unrestricted free agent on their active roster in Evgeni Dadonov. Jonathan Drouin, Sean Monahan and Paul Byron are also pending UFAs, with Drouin currently on injured reserve and the two on long-term injured reserve. Drouin and Monahan are both expected back before the trade deadline, though.



What Will Vegas Do?

The Vegas Golden Knights could suddenly be flush with cap space ahead of the trade deadline after Mark Stone underwent back surgery this week.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Golden Knights are still without an exact timeline for Stone's return, but he notes the team is looking to add a forward, and Stone's injury will only further their push.

"It’s changed [the] landscape for the Golden Knights and I think we can understand and appreciate why. It’s a huge blow in losing Stone indefinitely," Dreger said on Insider Trading Thursday. "But what they don’t know is if he’s out the rest of the season, if he can come back near the end of the season, or his availability for the playoffs. So, everything is being considered.

"General manager Kelly McCrimmon and management are talking with their professional scouts and what we know in their history is that if they have a need or a hole they do everything within their power to fill the need and plug the hole. That is ultimately what’s going to happen here.

"We know that they’re looking for a forward so maybe this ups the ante in terms of the level of forward the Golden Knights are interested in."

As noted in Thursday's Countdown to TradeCentre, Jesse Granger of The Athletic pointed to Timo Meier as a top option for the Golden Knights to pursue if Stone lands on LTIR.

Meier has 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this season with the San Jose Sharks. Stone had 17 goals and 38 points in 43 games before his injury.

Acquiring Meier will likely be a costly proposition for any interested party. The 26-year-old is a restricted free agent this summer as he plays out the last of a four-year, $24 million contract, carrying a cap hit of $6 million. Due to the salary structure of that contract though, Meier is a due a $9 million qualifying offer to retain his rights ahead of July 1.

The Golden Knights have their first-round pick this year which could be used in any trade, but are without their second-round selection as a result of last season's Eichel trade. Pulling off a deal for Meier would be costly and potentially difficult with the division-rival Sharks, but - as Dreger notes - the Vegas front office has been willing to make big moves in the past, with Stone and Eichel among their notable trades.

The Golden Knights, who have just one win in their past eight games, sit third in the Pacific Division at the All-Star break, one point back of both the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings.