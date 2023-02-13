Should there be changes to free up the trade market?

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Oilers Eyeing Karlsson?

While cap space remains an issue for the Edmonton Oilers, the team remains interested in the league's highest-paid defenceman, Erik Karlsson.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported over the weekend the Oilers have re-engaged with the San Jose Sharks in trade talks regarding Karlsson. He adds it's at least the the second this season the two sides have explored the possibility.

Word is the #SJSharks and #oilers have re-engaged on Erik Karlsson trade discussions. There are considerable financial hurdles on both ends, but it's at least the second time this season they've explored a potential fit. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 11, 2023

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said last week on Ryan Rishaug's Got 'Yer Back podcast that his team was in a "dollar in, dollar out" situation with the salary cap ahead of the deadline, while Johnston reported that winger Jesse Puljujarvi could be placed on waivers to create salary cap space with Kailer Yamamoto nearing his return from LTIR.

Karlsson continues to put up numbers at a torrid pace during a resurgent season in San Jose, with 18 goals and 73 points in 54 games this season.

The 32-year-old has already surpassed his best scoring totals since joining the Sharks in 2018 and is on pace to blow past his previous career-best points total of 82 with the Ottawa Senators in 2016.

Listed at No. 25 TSN Trade Bait board, Karlsson's contract could be the biggest hurdle in trade talks. He signed for four more seasons after his one at a cap hit of $11.5 million.





Chychrun on the move?

The Arizona Coyotes set the rumour mill abuzz Saturday when the team scratched defenceman Jakob Chychrun for "trade related reasons."

No move materialized Sunday and the wait continues to see when or if the No. 2 player on the TSN Trade Bait board will be dealt.

With more than two weeks until the deadline, it would appear a deal is close for Chychrun, though he did suffer a lower-body injury in the leadup to the deadline last season.

The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season, his seventh with the Coyotes.

Drafted 16th overall by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Chychrun has scored 60 goals and 170 points in 373 games over his career.

He is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27.6 million contract he signed in 2018 which carries a cap hit of $4.6 million. The final two years of the deal carry a modified no-trade clause.

The Coyotes are set to face the Nashville Predators on Monday.





Cost for Meier

While a move for Chychrun could be imminent, the wait continues for Trade Bait's No. 1 player, Timo Meier.

Teams are reportedly lining up to speak to the San Jose Sharks on the pending restricted free agent, but the cost to acquire him will not be cheap.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston broke down the potential return for the Sharks in a Meier trade, with San Jose looking for three pieces back, including a first-round pick.

Johnston listed the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs as teams who could be in the race for Meier.

