Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for Portugal's game against Switzerland in the Round-of-16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

📰 𝔹ℝ𝔼𝔸𝕂𝕀ℕ𝔾 ℕ𝔼𝕎𝕊: Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira



This is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/OiKlJU44O1 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) December 6, 2022

Portugal's manager Fernando Santos made the decision to sit his star player this Tuesday. Benfica's Gonçalo Ramos takes his spot in the lineup.

The benching comes after frustrations with Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in their last Group H match against Korea Republic. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker reportedly said "he's in a rush to sub me," as he was walking off the pitch.

Santos said after the match that he didn't hear his player's comments, but after watching the footage the manager said he "didn't like it all" and would deal with it internally.

Questioned at the time if Ronaldo would start the game against Switzerland, Santos said "I only tell the team who will play in the dressing room."

Portugal faces Switzerland this Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the game LIVE on TSN1, the TSN App and TSN.ca.