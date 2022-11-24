Caldwell says Canada needs just a little more 'composure, game management'

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Sunday as Croatia takes on Canada in the second game of the tournament for both teams.

Croatia will be looking for their first win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they played to a scoreless draw with Morocco in their opener.

Luka Modric, who was awarded the Golden Ball for best player at the 2018 World Cup, failed to convert on a quality chance in the first half and ultimately was bottled up throughout the game.

The UEFA side held a 61 per cent possession advantage over their opponents in the first game, but were not able to find the scoresheet.

What could have been for Canada in their opening match against No. 2-ranked Belgium.

After starting the game on the front foot, VAR awarded Canada a penalty in the 11th minute for a handball that was initially missed by the referee. Alphonso Davies stepped up for Canada, but his attempt was saved by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois.

While Canada continued to apply the pressure and generate scoring chances, it was their opponents who found the net in the 44th minute courtesy of Michy Batshuayi, a marker that would stand up as the winner in a 1-0 opening defeat.

As the only Group F team without a point, Canada will be looking to get something out of their second match to keep pace in Qatar.

