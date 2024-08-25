It's been two wins in two weeks for Scotland's Team Bruce Mouat to begin the 2024-25 curling season.

After capturing the Baden Masters last week, the foursome wasted no time picking up another, winning the Euro Super Series on Sunday with a 4-3 victory over Scottish rivals Team Ross Whyte in the championship game.

Team Mouat weren't able to score a deuce all game long, but put up a single point with hammer in the eighth end to earn the low-scoring victory.

Similar to the Baden Masters, Team Mouat - comprising of skip Bruce, third Grant Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and lead Hammy McMillan Jr. - won all seven of their games at the Euro Super Series which was taking place in their hometown of Stirling.

Team Mouat are now 2-0 against Team Whyte this season after also beating them in the semifinal at the Baden Masters last week. Mouat and Whyte both ranked in the top five in the men's world rankings coming into this season and should battle all year long for the right to represent Scotland at the World Men's Curling Championship in April.

Canada had two rinks competing in the bonspiel as Saskatoon's Team Mike McEwen, Brier finalists last season, went 1-3 while Team Jordan Chandler of Little Current, Northern Ontario lost all four of their games. Both teams missed the playoff round.

Mouat's rink have been together since the 2017-18 season, winning a world title in 2023 and Olympic silver in 2022.

Team Fay Henderson wins women's event

The Euro Super Series was a successful event for British Curling as Stirling's Team Fay Henderson won the women's side of the draw.

Henderson, third Amy MacDonald, second Katie McMillan and lead Hailey Duff posted a 5-2 record for the tournament, capping it off with a 7-4 victory over Italy's Team Stefania Constantini, a top-10 rink in the world last season, in the championship game.

Victoria's Team Kayla MacMillan, formerly skipped by Clancy Grandy, was the lone Canadian team in the field. They won all four of their preliminary round games before falling to Team Henderson in the semifinal, 7-6.

Despite not curling competitively this season, Grandy was also at the Euro Super Series after announcing earlier this week that she has joined British Curling's coaching staff.

ADVICS Cup in Japan

The ADVICS Cup took place in Kitami, Japan from Aug. 22 to 25 as both the men's and women's draws featured 12-team fields.

On the men's side, Team Shinya Abe defeated Team Riku Yanagisawa, 8-3, in the final while Team Sayaka Yoshimura got the better of Ike Kitazawa in the women's final by a score of 6-5.