Brush Brothers reunite as Team Dunstone blank Team Epping to win Red Deer Curling Classic

The Brush Brothers - otherwise known as the powerhouse sweeping duo of E.J. and Ryan Harnden - reunited this past weekend, helping Winnipeg's Team Matt Dunstone capture the Red Deer Curling Classic.

E.J. Harnden, who was cut by Team Brad Gushue in a surprising move last month, was filling in for vice BJ Neufeld at this past weekend's bonspiel in Red Deer and got the opportunity to play second alongside brother and lead Ryan Harnden on Team Dunstone. Regular second Colton Lott played third in Red Deer.

The Hardens spent 14 seasons together as members of Brad Jacobs' Sault Ste. Marie rink, winning the Brier Tankard in 2013 and Olympic gold in 2014. Their memorable run together came to an end following the 2021-22 season as Ryan joined Team Dunstone in Manitoba and E.J. went out East to play for Gusuhe in St. John's, Nfld.

The brothers faced off against each other in a memorable and emotional 2023 Brier final in London as E.J. claimed his second Brier title.

Team Dunstone posted a 7-1 record in Red Deer, beating Minnesota's Team Daniel Casper and Team Korey Dropkin in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively, before shutting out Sudbury's Team John Epping in the final by a score of 6-0. The two sides shook hands after just four ends.

This was the second win of the season for Dunstone's rink as they now sit first in Canada and seventh in the world.

Winnipeg's Team Jordon McDonald, led by their 21-year-old skipper, had another impressive run, making the semis where they fell to Team Epping.

Winnipeg's Team Reid Carruthers, with new second Kyle Doering, went 2-3 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The women's draw saw an all-Japanese final as Team Momoha Tabata scored three in the extra end to defeat Team Satsuki Fujisawa, 7-4.

Team Tabata, led by their 22-year-old skip, have now won four bonspiels this season with the win in Red Deer being their first since early September. They sit 13th in the world rankings.

Victoria's Team Kayla MacMillan dropped the semifinal to Fujisawa's rink.