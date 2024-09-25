The first major curling event of the season has arrived as the third annual PointsBet Invitational is set to take place in Calgary at WinSport Arena.

You can watch the entirety of the PointsBet Invitational from Sept. 25-29 on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

This past off-season wasn’t a quiet one by any means.

Curling legend Jennifer Jones was replaced by Chelsea Carey following her retirement, while Brendan Bottcher was shockingly cut by his squad in favour of Brad Jacobs.

The curling juggernauts led by reigning Canadian champions Rachel Homan and Brad Gushue are still together, and are the early favourites to dominate the domestic pebbled ice in 2024-25 – unless somebody proves otherwise.

Every point this season is of the upmost importance as five more teams on both the men’s and women’s sides can qualify for the 2025 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials, set to take place in Halifax form Nov. 22-30, 2025.

Qualification spots for the Canadian Mixed Doubles Trials are still up for grabs as well with that event taking place this season, Dec. 30, 2024-Jan. 4, 2025, from Liverpool, N.S.

The PointsBet Invitational once again features 16 women’s team and 16 men’s team from all different levels of curling across Canada competing in a March Madness-style, single-elimination tournament.

The first PointsBet Invitational took place in 2022, with Reid Carruthers and Jones taking home the titles in Fredericton, N.B. Carruthers defended his title last year in Oakville, Ont., as Homan won the women's side.

Like previous years, each rink will receive $5,000 to cover travel and accommodation costs and will earn more money after each victory, including $3,000 for a first-round win, $6,000 for a quarterfinal win and $12,000 for a semifinal win. The men's and women's teams will each earn $24,000 for a win in the championship game for total winnings of $50,000.

Let’s take a closer look at the Sweep 16 matchups and who has the best chance of taking home the big cheque by the end of Sunday.

Women’s Sweep 16

Wednesday Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

(No. 4) Team Kaitlyn Lawes vs. (No. 13) Team Taylor Reese-Hansen

Kaitlyn Lawes

Winnipeg’s Team Kaitlyn Lawes are set to begin their third season as a foursome and will take on Victoria’s Taylor Reese-Hansen in the opening round of the Sweep 16.

Team Lawes have lost in the semifinals in each of the previous two PointsBet Invitational events while Team Reese-Hansen will make their debut after winning the U25 NextGen Classic earlier this season.

(No. 5) Team Selena Sturmay vs. (No. 12) Team Ashley Thevenot

Team Alberta

This one could be the most intriguing Sweep 16 matchup in the women’s bracket.

As a Scotties Tournament of Hearts rookie, 25-year-old Selena Sturmay led her young Alberta foursome to a playoff appearance in front of a hometown crowd at Calgary’s WinSport arena last February.

Sturmay and company return to the location of their memorable run last winter, looking for some more magic at the PointsBet Invitational.

They’ll take on Saskatoon’s Team Ashley Thevenot, who also competed at the Calgary Scotties, in the Sweep 16.

Team Thevenot were skipped by Skylar Ackerman at last year's Scotties and almost made the playoffs with a 4-4 round robin record. Ackerman announced at the end of the season she was leaving competitive curling. Thevenot, who was the vice, took over skip duties for 2024-25 and added Brittany Tran to the team.

As a 13th seed, Sturmay upset a rink led by Chelsea Carey at the inaugural Sweep 16 in 2022 before losing to Jennifer Jones in the Elite 8.

Thevenot will make her PointsBet Invitational debut in Calgary.

The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of Team Lawes vs. Team Reese-Hansen in the Elite 8.

(No. 1) Team Rachel Homan vs. (No. 16) Team Gabby Wood

Rachel Homan

Team Rachel Homan, the reigning Canadian and world champions, are coming off a season for the ages in 2023-24.

They finished with an incredible record of 67-7, winning seven of 10 events, including the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and World Women’s Curling Championship in Sydney, N.S.

Team Homan also captured the PointsBet Invitational in Oakville by beating Team Kerri Einarson in the final, 9-7.

The Ottawa crew will look to defend their title, starting with a matchup against Edmonton’s Team Gabby Wood, the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association champions from a season ago, in the Sweep 16.

(No. 8) Team Corryn Brown vs. (No. 9) Team Serena Gray-Withers

This matchup is another tossup with no clear favourite.

Edmonton’s Serena Gray-Withers dropped a Sweep 16 clash to Team Isabelle Ladouceur last year while Team Corryn Brown of Kamloops, who has played in three Scotties, will make their debut at the PointsBet Invitational this year.

The winner will very likely take on world No. 1 Team Homan in the Elite 8 unless they suffer a massive upset to Team Wood.

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

(No. 6) Team Kate Cameron vs. (No. 11) Team Jolene Campbell

Manitoba

In her seventh career Scotties and first as a skip, Kate Cameron led her Winnipeg team all the way to the semifinals, where they fell to Team Jennifer Jones.

Now with a slightly tweaked lineup - Brianna Cullen replaced Meghan Walter while Taylor McDonald returns after her pregnancy – Team Cameron could be a threat to make a run at the PointsBet as well as other major events this season.

Regina’s Jolene Campbell will skip in her first PointsBet Invitational after playing vice for Chelsea Carey in 2022.

Team Cameron should have the slight edge to move on.

(No. 3) Team Kerri Einarson vs. (No. 14) Team Allyson MacNutt

Kerri Einarson

The 2024-25 season begins the same it way it ended in 2023-24 for Team Kerri Einarson, with many questions surrounding the playing eligibility of lead Briane Harris.

The 32-year-old was provisionally suspended in February for testing positive for Ligandrol, a banned substance, ahead of the Scotties in Calgary as Team Einarson were attempting to claim a fifth straight national title.

Harris, who says she was unknowingly exposed to the substance, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport near the end of last season, but no update has been provided since.

A lawyer for Harris told The Canadian Press that a decision on Harris' appeal will likely be released in October by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

With alternate Krysten Karwacki filling in for Harris, Team Einarson had an up-and-down week at the Scotties and missed the final four to end their reign as champions.

Team Einarson, who fell to Team Homan in the final of last year’s PointsBet Invitational, will take on Halifax’s Team Allyson MacNutt, winners of the New Holland Canadian Under-21 Championships, in the Sweep 16.

Second Shannon Birchard will miss the event with a knee injury and will be replaced by Laura Walker.

The winner moves on to battle either Team Cameron or Team Campbell in the Elite 8.

(No. 2) Chelsea Carey vs. (No. 15) Abby Burgess

Chelsea Carey

Two-time Scotties champ Chelsea Carey will now skip the rink previously captained by Jennifer Jones after the legend announced her retirement from four-person curling last season.

Carey takes over a team that has lost in the past two Scotties finals and has already booked their spots for the 2025 Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay and the 2025 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials in Halifax.

Carey lost in the opening round of the 2022 PointsBet Invitational, the same year Team Jones defeated Team Casey Scheidegger in the final.

The new-look Team Carey will be the favourites against Oromocto’s Team Abby Burgess, who qualified as the Canadian club champions from a season ago.

(No. 7) Danielle Inglis vs. (No. 10) Kayla Skrlik

Ottawa’s Team Danielle Inglis and Calgary’s Team Kayla Skrlik will be another closely contested battle in the women’s Sweep 16.

This will be a rematch of a Sweep 16 matchup from last year in which Team Skrlik won by a score of 7-6 after scoring two in the 10th end.

WinSport Arena is a special place for Inglis and company as it was the venue for their first appearance at the Canadian women’s curling championship last year. They posted a 3-5 record.

The winner of this matchup will take on the victor of Carey vs. Burgess in the Elite 8.

Men’s Sweep 16

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

(No. 4) Team Matt Dunstone vs. (No. 13) Team Jordon McDonald

Matt Dunstone

Winnipeg’s Team Matt Dunstone will be looking for redemption at the PointsBet Invitational.

The third-year team has lost both PointsBet Invitational finals to provincial rival Team Reid Carruthers, including last year on a draw to the button tiebreaker.

Dunstone also dropped the 3 vs. 4 game at the Montana’s Brier last year in Regina and the Brier semifinal in London in 2023.

They’ll be the favourites against Winnipeg’s Team Jordon McDonald, who are fresh off winning the Under-25 NextGen Classic.

(No. 5) Team Kevin Koe vs. (No. 12) Team Josh Bryden

Kevin Koe

Calgary’s Team Kevin Koe will be one of the hometown teams at this year’s PointsBet Invitational.

The 49-year-old (turning 50 in January) is one of the oldest skips in the game and is looking to bounce back this season after a disastrous 2024 Brier, where his team went 2-6 in the round robin and missed the playoffs for just the second time in his 12 appearances.

Team Koe were upset in last year’s Sweep 16 by Saskatoon’s Team Rylan Kleiter.

Another Saskatchewan-based rink, U Sports champions Team Josh Bryden of Regina, will look to do the same at this year’s PointsBet Invitational.

The winner here will take on the winner between Team Dunstone and Team McDonald.

(No. 1) Team Brad Gushue vs. (No. 16) Team Dan Sherrard

Brad Gushue

Six-time Brier champion Brad Gushue has won nearly everything there is to win in curling.

Aside from the PointsBet Invitational, of course.

The 44-year-old native of St. John’s has been eliminated by eventual champion Reid Carruthers in the semifinal in each of the previous two competitions.

There’s a good chance Gushue and his prolific team of veteran curlers will be playing at a much higher level in March when Kelowna hosts the Montana’s Brier, but they’ll still be top contenders to claim the PointsBet Invitational as the No. 1 seed.

No. 16 Team Dan Sherrard of Beaumont, Alta., winners of the Canadian club championships, will have their hands full.

(No. 8) Team Rylan Kleiter vs. (No. 9) Team Sam Mooibroek

Sam Mooibroek

As a 13th seed, Saskatoon’s Team Rylan Kleiter upset Team Kevin Koe in last year’s Sweep 16 and will now take on Whitby’s Team Sam Mooibroek in this year’s opening game.

Mooibroek skipped his University team at last year’s event and dropped the opening-round game to Team Matt Dunstone.

Kleiter, 26, had a solid season in 2023-24, finishing 8th in Canada on the CTRS and was a win away from representing Saskatchewan at the Regina Brier.

His team is primed to take another step forward in 2024-25 and might be an interesting dark horse pick for the early season PointsBet.

First Team Kleiter will need to get by Mooibroek’s squad, who are also making a name for themselves as an up-and-coming rink out of Ontario.

The winner will advance to likely face Gushue in the next round.

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

(No. 6) Team Reid Carruthers vs. (No. 11) Team Félix Asselin

Reid Carruthers

Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers will look to win a third consecutive PointsBet Invitational, once again with a tweaked lineup.

Team Carruthers’ off-season was an eventful one to say the least. In a shocking shakeup, Olympic and Brier champion Brad Jacobs, who took over skip duties halfway through last season, left Carruthers’ squad in April to captain the team that was previously skipped by Brendan Bottcher in Alberta.

Carruthers was forced to pivot and pick up Catlin Schneider, British Columbia’s skip at the 2024 Brier. The 39-year-old Carruthers will return to full-time skip duties while Schneider will play third.

Carruthers won the 2022 PointsBet Invitational with Jason Gunnlaugson playing third before his departure from the team later in that season.

They’ll take on Montreal’s Team Felix Asselin, another rink that has a new lineup in 2024-25. Quebec curling royalty Jean-Michel Ménard, winner of the 2006 Brier, has come out of retirement and will play third for the 29-year-old Asselin.

This should be a fun one, with both sides having a real shot at advancing to the Elite 8 and making a run to Sunday’s final.

(No. 3) Team Mike McEwen vs. (No. 14) Team Kenan Wipf

Mike McEwen Colton Flasch Kevin Marsh

Following a memorable run to the Brier final last year, Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen is back for year two with his Saskatchewan-based rink.

As a 10th seed, Team McEwen made a solid run at last year’s PointsBet Invitational, beating higher seeds in Team Aaron Sluchinski and Team Brendan Bottcher before dropping a 6-5 decision to Team Matt Dunstone in the semis.

They’ll be the favourites against Calgary’s Team Kenan Wipf, last year’s Canadian junior champions.

The winner of this game will take on either Carruthers or Asselin in the next round.

(No. 2) Team Brad Jacobs vs. (No. 15) Team Jacob Dobson

Brad Jacobs’ foursome might be the most interesting in curling this season.

As we know, curling stars Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert made headlines at the end of last season when they make the decision to part ways with Bottcher after consecutive losses in the Brier semifinal.

Despite being ranked second in Canada, it wasn’t enough for Bottcher to keep his job on a team that has big aspirations over the next few seasons, highlighted by representing Canada at the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

Enters Jacobs, who has a Brier and Olympic title to his name. The 39-year-old has played with Kennedy in the past as the two lost the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials final to Team Brad Gushue.

After such a sudden change, the performances of Team Jacobs will be one of the major storylines for the 2024-25 campaign.

Jacobs, who won last year’s PointsBet Invitational with Reid Carruthers, takes on CCAA champion, Toronto’s Team Jacob Dobson, in the Sweep 16.

(No. 7) Team Aaron Sluchinski vs. (No. 10) Team Owen Purcell

Aaron Sluchinski

The No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup between Airdrie’s Aaron Sluchinski and Owen Purcell of Halifax is a pick’em.

Both Sluchinski (seventh) and Purcell (13th) finished in the top-15 on the CTRS last season.

Sluchinski, however, represented Alberta at the Brier after defeating the veteran Kevin Koe in the provincial final.

In Regina, Team Sluchinski missed the Brier playoffs with a 4-4 record. They also lost in the opening round of the PointsBet Invitational earlier in the season.

Second Kyle Doering has since replaced Kerr Drummond in the Sluchinski’s foursome.

Team Purcell almost made the Brier as well, but lost the Nova Scotia final to Team Matthew Manuel for the second straight year.

Luke Saunders, formerly a member of Team Manuel, joined Purcell’s team this summer.

The winner here likely has a date with Team Jacobs in the Elite 8.