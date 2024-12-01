ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canada's Rachel Homan defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 6-5 in the women's final of the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National on Sunday.

The Ottawa skip made a game-winning tap for two points in the eighth end after Hasselborg's final stone overcurled.

Homan's top-ranked team ran the table at the Grand Slam competition and has won 23 straight games overall.

Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes have won two straight Slams and are 40-2 on the season.

Later in the day at the Mary Brown's Centre, top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Scotland posted a 5-3 win over Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the men's final.

Mouat made a hit to score two in the eighth end for the victory.

His team of third Grant Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and lead Hammy McMillan Jr. has won all three stops on the Grand Slam circuit this season.

The series continues with the Jan. 14-19 WFG Masters in Guelph, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.