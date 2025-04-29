FREDERICTON - Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant rebounded with an 11-6 win over South Korea in Tuesday's afternoon draw at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The duo from Chestermere, Alta., improved to 5-1, tied for second place in its 10-team round-robin pool with Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson.

Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, who handed Canada its only loss so far in the evening draw on Monday, led Pool A at 6-0.

South Korea's Kyeongae Kim and Jihoon Seong dropped to 1-5 with the loss.

The teams traded deuces in the first two ends, and then Peterman made a last-shot raise-tap to score three in the third, and Canada never trailed again.

Canada returns to action Wednesday with matches against Finland and China.

“We’re right where we want to be,” said Peterman. “We never thought with the pool that we're in that this would be an undefeated week. We know we have a battle every game, and we have three more round-robin games to go.”

The two 10-team groups play a nine-game round robin, and the top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

Combined results from this year's competition and the 2024 world playdowns will determine the seven countries that will join host Italy at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games. The two remaining spots in the 10-team field will come from the Olympic Qualifying Event in December at Kelowna, B.C.

Reigning Canadian mixed doubles champions Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott were fifth at last year's worlds in Oestersund, Sweden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.