REGINA — Northwest Territories' Jamie Koe upset defending champion Brad Gushue 7-5 at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Koe, who has skipped a territories team to the playoffs once in 16 previous Brier appearances, improved to 3-1 and dropped Gushue to 2-2 in Pool B.

Gushue is attempting to win a third straight national title and the sixth of his career.

Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith was 2-1 after a 10-3 victory over Nunavut's Shane Latimer (0-3).

Four-time champion Kevin Koe of Alberta (1-3) continued to struggle in a 11-6 loss to Quebec's Julien Tremblay (2-2).

Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel (1-3) won his first game of the tournament with a 6-2 defeat of Alberta's Aaron Sluchinski (2-1).

The top three teams in each pool of nine when pool play concludes Thursday advance to Friday's six-team playoff, from which Saturday's four Page playoff teams will emerge.

Sunday's winner represents Canada at the world championship in Switzerland later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.