FREDERICTON - Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant have qualified for the playoffs at the world mixed doubles curling championship with a pair of wins Wednesday.

The pair from Chestermere, Alta., sewed up the spot with a 9-4 victory over China in the late draw to improve to 7-1, good for second place in Group A.

Earlier, Canada posted a 13-2 rout of Finland in the early draw at Fredericton's Willie O'Ree Centre. It's the third world championship the pair are competing in, having been silver medallists in 2019.

“Any time you're at a world championship, the goal is to win,” Gallant said. “When you're not standing on the top, there's always a desire to be higher up, so, you know, it motivates us. We train as hard as we do to try to get to the top.

“We know it's difficult, and it's not easy — it never is. But that's always the goal, so, for sure, that's the goal again this week, and it's going to be a challenge.”

Italy (8-0) also won both its games Wednesday to sew up top spot in Group A heading into the final day of round-robin action.

Canada broke open a close game against China with three points in the fifth end and iced the game with a steal of three in the eighth.

Against the Finns, Canada scored a deuce in the first end and then stole two in each of the next three ends.

After Finland got on the board with a deuce in the fifth end, Canada slammed the door shut with five points in the sixth.

Canada wraps up round-robin play with a game against Scotland on Thursday. Both teams are in the playoffs, but the winner will finish second in Group A.

Peterman feels good about where the duo is approaching the playoffs.

“I think we're making a lot of shots, we're communicating well and trying to figure out the ice together, and we're picking up on it," Peterman said. "We’re working well as a team, so that's all you can ask.”

The two 10-team groups play a nine-game round robin, and the top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

Combined results from this year's competition and the 2024 world playdowns will determine the seven countries that will join host Italy at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games. The two remaining spots in the 10-team field will come from the Olympic Qualifying Event in December at Kelowna, B.C.

Reigning Canadian mixed doubles champions Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott were fifth at last year's worlds in Oestersund, Sweden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.