Scotties and Brier fields come into focus with busy day of playdowns
With the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Montana's Brier just around the corner, many provinces across Canada determined their representatives for the national championships on Sunday. See below for the results.
For a full list of all the provincial and territorial results, click HERE.
British Columbia
Team Clancy Grandy will represent BC for the second straight year after her Vancouver foursome hammered Team Corryn Brown in the final, 11-3.
In the men's, Team Catlin Schneider made a terrific double with the last throw of the game to defeat Team Jason Montgomery. Schneider, a former Saskatchewan curler, will get to compete at the Montana's Brier in his hometown of Regina in March.
Alberta
Kayla Skrlik was heavy on her game-winning draw as Team Selena Sturmay stole two points in the 10th end to beat the defending champs and advance to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the first time.
The Alberta men's playdowns takes place next month.
Manitoba
Team Kaitlyn Lawes defeated Team Beth Peterson, 9-8, and will wear the Buffalo at the Calgary Scotties next month.
The Manitoba men's championship takes place next month.
Northern Ontario
Krista McCarville and her Thunder Bay rink are headed back to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for an 11th time after downing Team Krysta Burns, 6-4, in the final.
In the men's final, Team Trevor Bonot stole a single in the 10th end to upset Team Tanner Horgan, 7-5, to qualify for the Brier.
Ontario
The Ontario Tankard final saw Team Glenn Howard, playing with just three players, topping Team Jayden King, 8-7 in an extra end thriller.
On Friday, Team Danielle Inglis punched their first ticket to the Scotties after winning the women's final over Team Carly Howard.
Quebec
Team Laurie St-Georges will represent Quebec for a fourth consecutive year after defeating Team Noémie Verreault in the provincial final.
Defending men's champion, Team Felix Asselin, was unable to do the same in the men's final, falling to Team Jean-Michel Arsenault, 7-6, in an extra end.
Newfoundland and Labrador
The Calgary Scotties will mark the seventh national championship for Stacie Curtis after she won Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.
Team Andrew Symonds won the men's final by beating Team Greg Smith, 7-5.
Prince Edward Island
Team Tyler Smith won the men's final on Saturday while Team Jane DiCarlo won the PEI Scotties on Sunday.