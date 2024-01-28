Scotties and Brier fields come into focus with busy day of playdowns

With the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Montana's Brier just around the corner, many provinces across Canada determined their representatives for the national championships on Sunday. See below for the results.

For a full list of all the provincial and territorial results, click HERE.

British Columbia

Team Clancy Grandy will represent BC for the second straight year after her Vancouver foursome hammered Team Corryn Brown in the final, 11-3.

🏆 2024 BC Women's Curling Champions - Team Grandy:

Skip - Clancy Grandy

Third - Kayla MacMillan

Second - Lindsay Dubue

Lead - Sarah Loken

Representing @vancurl@curlbc @curlingcanada pic.twitter.com/yeORGXYmpm — Curl BC (@CurlBC) January 29, 2024

In the men's, Team Catlin Schneider made a terrific double with the last throw of the game to defeat Team Jason Montgomery. Schneider, a former Saskatchewan curler, will get to compete at the Montana's Brier in his hometown of Regina in March.

Alberta

Kayla Skrlik was heavy on her game-winning draw as Team Selena Sturmay stole two points in the 10th end to beat the defending champs and advance to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the first time.

Congratulations to the 2024 @sentinelstorage Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts Champions, Team Sturmay and to runner-ups Team Skrlik who kept the pressure on up until the very last rock!



We look forward to cheering on Team Sturmay at the Scotties next month!@CurlingCanada pic.twitter.com/B7TdNBLXhW — Curling Alberta (@Curling_Alberta) January 29, 2024

The Alberta men's playdowns takes place next month.

Manitoba

Team Kaitlyn Lawes defeated Team Beth Peterson, 9-8, and will wear the Buffalo at the Calgary Scotties next month.

A spectacular week ended with a spectacular final and we're very proud to get to represent Manitoba in Calgary!



Congratulations to all the players, organizers, and the City of Morden on an exceptional event.



Very grateful to our sponsors for all their support. pic.twitter.com/PZ5G3zCtPr — Team Lawes (@TeamKLawes) January 28, 2024

The Manitoba men's championship takes place next month.

Northern Ontario

Krista McCarville and her Thunder Bay rink are headed back to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for an 11th time after downing Team Krysta Burns, 6-4, in the final.

This feeling never gets old!



Thank you to the city of Little Current, the organizing committee, the ice crew and the fans for a spectacular weekend! We are thrilled to wear the green & gold at the Scotties in a few weeks!



Congrats to Teams Burns on another amazing weekend! pic.twitter.com/dCZfmI8iwk — Team McCarville (@TeamMcCarville) January 28, 2024

In the men's final, Team Trevor Bonot stole a single in the 10th end to upset Team Tanner Horgan, 7-5, to qualify for the Brier.

FEAR THE MOOSE! 💛 💚



Congratulations to Team Bonot (@TeamNorthernON) on punching their ticket to #Brier2024! pic.twitter.com/aPVHMFMIti — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) January 28, 2024

Ontario

The Ontario Tankard final saw Team Glenn Howard, playing with just three players, topping Team Jayden King, 8-7 in an extra end thriller.

🏆 Another champion has been crowned! Congratulations to Team Howard on earning another Ontario heart! We stand proudly behind you, good luck at the Brier!! 🍁 Kudos to Team King on a spectacular run this week - we can't wait to see what you do next!! ♥️🖤🩶 pic.twitter.com/j28R2RuA8j — Curl ON (@CurlOntario) January 28, 2024

On Friday, Team Danielle Inglis punched their first ticket to the Scotties after winning the women's final over Team Carly Howard.

INGLIS WINS ONTARIO @TeamInglis are headed to next month's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary for the first time after defeating Team Carly Howard in the Ontario Scotties final on Friday night.



PLAYDOWNS RESULTS: https://t.co/P8LWKctVGr pic.twitter.com/dCmMxE7T1b — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 27, 2024

Quebec

Team Laurie St-Georges will represent Quebec for a fourth consecutive year after defeating Team Noémie Verreault in the provincial final.

QUEBEC SCOTTIES WINNERS @CurlRockStars will represent Quebec for a fourth consecutive year after defeating Team Noémie Verreault in the provincial final. #STOH2024 pic.twitter.com/wX0YHCxFyB — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 28, 2024

Defending men's champion, Team Felix Asselin, was unable to do the same in the men's final, falling to Team Jean-Michel Arsenault, 7-6, in an extra end.

TEAM QUEBEC! Congratulations Team Arsenault on your extra end victory to punch your ticket to Regina!@CurlingQuebec pic.twitter.com/YpQKoa0Ked — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) January 29, 2024

Newfoundland and Labrador

The Calgary Scotties will mark the seventh national championship for Stacie Curtis after she won Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

Make the final!!!

Team Symonds wins the 2024 NL Tankard!!!!

Great moment as Stephen Trickett & Colin Thomas dads (Gene & Jeff) come on the ice to congrats their boys on winning their first provincial tankard!!!



Gene & Jeff have played in multiple briers. #curling #RoadtoBrier pic.twitter.com/jiRg8EmLdK — Curling NL (@CurlingNL) January 28, 2024

Team Andrew Symonds won the men's final by beating Team Greg Smith, 7-5.

Prince Edward Island

Team Tyler Smith won the men's final on Saturday while Team Jane DiCarlo won the PEI Scotties on Sunday.