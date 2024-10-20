Team Dunstone wins in Sault Ste. Marie for second straight year

Matt Dunstone and his Winnipeg foursome have won the annual Sault Ste. Marie bonspiel for a second straight season.

Team Dunstone scored a deuce in the extra end to defeat Switzerland's Team Marco Hoesli, 7-5, in the final of the Henderson Metal Fall Classic.

Dunstone, third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Lott and lead Ryan Harnden produced a 7-0 record up North including playoff wins over Northern Ontario's Team John Epping in the quarterfinal and Italy's Team Joel Retornaz in the semifinal.

Dunstone defeated Retornaz in last year's final.

This was Team Dunstone's first win of the season after dropping the Tour Challenge semifinal to Team Brad Gushue earlier this month.

Speaking of Gushue and the three-time defending Montana's Brier champions, the Henderson Metal Fall Classic was their first event since parting ways with E.J. Harnden.

Harnden's replacement, Brendan Bottcher, was playing a mixed doubles event with Rachel Homan this weekend, so he was unavailable. Adam Casey filled in at second as a spare.

Gushue and company made the playoffs via the 'C' bracket after losing games to Ontario's Team Scott Howard and Saskatchewan's Team Mike McEwen.

McEwen, who lost to Gushue in last year Brier final, beat the St. John's skip again in the quarters by a score of 5-4. McEwen is now 3-0 against Gushue this season.

Team McEwen were shut out 6-0 by Team Hoesli in the semis.

Team Brad Jacobs, who were formerly skipped by Bottcher, failed to make the playoffs after dropping games to Team Luka Klima of Czech Republic, Team Yusuke Morozumi of Japan and Team Epping.

Team Jacobs have yet to make a final in four events played this season.

Around the Tour

King Cashspiel

Men - Cameron de Jong

Women - Kristen Ryan

Stroud Sleeman Cashspiel

Men - Landan Rooney

Women - Shelley Hardy

St. Paul Cashspiel

Men - Daniel Casper

Women - Courtney Benson

Hack2House Alberta Curling Series - Event 1

Men - Jacob Libbus

Women - Youbeen Park