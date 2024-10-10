Team Brad Gushue delivered a stunner on Thursday with word that second E.J. Harnden would be leaving the St. John's, N.L.-based rink effective immediately.

Harnden, a 2014 Olympic champion, helped the team win back-to-back national men's curling championships. He joined the team in May 2022 after Brett Gallant's departure.

Harnden's exit was confirmed in a team news release that said both sides had agreed to part ways. A reason for the change was not provided.

"We are grateful for E.J.'s unwavering commitment and the tremendous impact he has made on our team," Gushue said in a statement. "We wish him all the best in the future."

Gushue declined an interview request but said in a text message that "it was amicable and the best decision for both sides."

In the news release, the rink said Harnden's work ethic and passion for the game helped shape the team's success.

"It has been an incredible journey with Team Gushue," Harnden said in a statement. "I am proud of what we've accomplished together, and I wish Brad, Mark and Geoff the very best."

A decision and an announcement on a new player "will be made in the coming weeks," the team said. Reached via text, Harnden declined further comment.

The change came a few days after the season-opening Grand Slam in Charlottetown. Gushue reached the final of the HearingLife Tour Challenge but dropped a 10-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the championship game.

The developments were a surprise considering that in-season roster moves among elite teams are unusual, particularly for a high-profile foursome like Team Gushue.

The rink has already secured a berth in the 2025 Montana's Brier and the Olympic Trials next season.

Before joining the team, Harnden had spent most of his career on a Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based rink skipped by Brad Jacobs. That team won the Brier in 2013 and took gold at the Sochi Games the following year.

Gallant left the Gushue team after the 2021-22 season to join a rink skipped by Brendan Bottcher. Harnden was available as a replacement since Jacobs planned to take the next season off.

Harnden served as a fifth for Gushue when he took silver at the world championship in 2022. His addition as a full-time team member was announced a few weeks later.

Gushue, who won Olympic gold in 2006 and bronze in 2022, beat Mike McEwen last March to win his third straight Brier title and sixth overall.

Gushue currently holds the No. 2 position in the world rankings behind Mouat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.