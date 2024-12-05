Winnipeg's Team Matt Dunstone, ranked second in Canada and eighth in the world, announced Thursday morning they've parted ways with veteran third B.J. Neufeld as the drastic mid-season lineup shakeups continue in Canadian curling.

Dunstone, Neufeld, second Colton Lott and lead Ryan Harnden joined forces ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and have been one of the best rinks in Canada over the past two-and-half seasons.

"Although I'm sad and disappointed I'm no longer a part of Team Dunstone, I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to battle alongside some of the best humans in the game," Neufeld said in a statement. "Matt, Colton, Ryan, Adam and Caleb...The bonds and friendships that I fostered with this team is something I hold very dear to my heart and I wish all the success in the world for all of you. Excited to see where my curling journey will take me next."

Team Dunstone said an announcement regarding their lineup will be made in the near future.

Neufeld isn't the first big name to be cut this season in men's Canadian curling. Second Jacques Gauthier was let go by Team Kevin Koe ahead of September's PointsBet Invitational and was soon replaced by Aaron Sluchinski. A few weeks later, Brad Gushue made the stunning decision to remove second E.J. Harnden from the lineup and add former skip Brendan Bottcher, who was cut at the end of last season by his own Alberta-based team.

Additionally, Derek Samagalski left Reid Carruthers' foursome last month with Kyle Doering now part of that group.

Team Dunstone have won two events this season, including November's Red Deer Curling Classic when E.J. Harnden filled in for Neufeld and reunited with brother Ryan.

With Neufeld in the fold, the Dunstone rink have made solid runs at the last two Montana's Briers, highlighted by a silver medal performance at the 2023 Brier in London, Ont., when they lost to Team Gushue in the final. They made the playoffs last year in Regina, but were ousted by Saskatchewan's Team Mike McEwen in the 3 vs. 4-page playoff.

Team Dunstone pre-qualified for this season's Montana's Brier, running from Feb. 28-March 9 in Kelowna, B.C., after a strong showing on the Canadian Team Ranking System last year.

Team Dunstone haven't won an event on the Grand Slam circuit with Neufeld, making one final and three semi-finals. Elsewhere on Tour, Neufeld has helped Team Dunstone win the annual bonspiel in Sault Ste. Marie the past two seasons.

Neufeld, 38, won his lone Brier Tankard in 2019 as a member of Koe's rink before claiming the silver medal at the World Men's Curling Championship later that season. Neufeld earned two more Brier silver medals with Team Koe in 2021 and 2022.