The two-time defending Canadian and world women's curling champions will have a new head coach during their pursuit of Olympic glory this year as Team Rachel Homan announced the addition of Heather Nedohin on Monday.

Nedohin, 50, won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as a third in 1998 and as a skip in 2012, also claiming bronze medals at the World Women's Curing Championship in those years.

“Heather has been a mentor, competitor, and now a trusted leader for our team,” said skip Rachel Homan in a team media release. “From sparing with us in 2023 to now taking on this coaching role, she brings incredible experience and a fresh perspective. We’re thrilled to have her on the bench as we begin the new season.”

Nedohin and Team Homan already have significant experience with each other.

With Homan sidelined after giving birth to her third child in early September of 2023, Nedohin spared for Homan at the Saville Shootout, helping them win the bonspiel.

“I’m honoured to join Team Homan in this role,” said Nedohin. “Having had the opportunity to work with this group in 2023, I know firsthand their talent, determination, and passion for the sport. Rachel, Tracy, Emma, Sarah, and Rachelle are world-class athletes, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals as we set our sights on the Olympic Trials.”

Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes are coming off back-to-back historically dominant seasons.

Since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Team Homan own a 136-13 record, winning two world titles and two Scotties with undefeated runs. Last season, they picked up seven wins in nine events and made the final each time.

Don Bartlett coached Team Homan in 2023-24 while a handful of notable curlers served in the role for brief stints last season, including Brendan Bottcher and Jennifer Jones.

The Ottawa rink will be the favourites to win the Canadian Curling Trials in November and represent Canada at February's Winter Olympics in Italy.