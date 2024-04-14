Czechia to host women's world hockey championship in 2025

UTICA, N.Y. — The 2025 women's world hockey championship will be held in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia.

The International Ice Hockey Federation and representatives from the Czech organizing committee made the announcement Sunday on the last day of the 2024 championship.

The 2025 tournament will be held April 9-20. It marks the first time Czechia will host the top-tier women's world championship.

Czechia fell 3-2 in a shootout to Finland in Sunday's bronze medal game after placing third in both 2022 and 2023.

The United States and Canada were to meet for the gold medal later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.