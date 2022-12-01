Bourash scores game-winner late in second period as Huskies edge Phoenix

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Daniil Bourash scored the game-winning goal at 19:55 of the second period as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-3 on Thursday.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Tristan Allard and Samuel Rousseau also scored for Rouyn-Noranda. Huskies goaltender Thomas Couture stopped 33 of 36 shots.

Cole Huckins, Jaheem Lagacé and Milo Roelens had the Sherbrooke goals.

Phoenix goaltender Samuel St-Hilaire stopped 20 of 24 shots. Netminder Jakob Robillard stopped all eight shots he faced.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.