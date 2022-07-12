Signs are pointing to a reunion between the Boston Bruins and forward David Krejci, according to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said last week conversations between Krejci and the team had gone well and speaking to reporters again on Monday, Sweeney reiterated his desire to bring the 36-year-old back to Beantown.

Signs all pointing toward David Krejci returning to the Boston Bruins on a one-year deal after Don Sweeney confirms the B's have had "numerous conversations" with the playmaking center after he took last year to play in Czech Republic 🐻🏒👍https://t.co/vppGDy59s9 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 12, 2022

“Recently I’ve had numerous conversations with David Krejci about what his plans are,” Sweeney said Monday. “He spent a lot of time with his family as well and his decision could be forth coming, and we are hopeful that it is with us. I think we would welcome him back, we said that to him last year, that the door is open. And we have to make the pieces of the puzzle fit the door financially in the cap world, but I’ll do everything I possibly can to try and make that happen.”

According to Lou Merloni of WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston, if Krejci indeed returns to the Bruins, it will be on a one-year deal.

Krejci departed the NHL club at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season to return to his native Czechia. He spent this past season playing with Olomouc HC of the Czech Extraliga after playing the previous 15 seasons with the Bruins.

The Sternback native posted 20 goals and 46 points in 51 games with the Czech club, adding three goals and five points in five playoff games. He had eight goals and 44 points in 51 games during his final season with the Bruins.

Krejci was selected in the second round (No. 63 overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Bruins and made his debut with the team during the 2006-07 season.