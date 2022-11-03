So many eyes are always on Canadian forward Jonathan David – whether it’s watching the skill he’s shown on the pitch while scoring with Lille and Canada’s men’s national team or following the rampant speculation about his future club destination.

Many of the biggest clubs in Europe were reportedly pointing their attention toward the 22-year-old Ottawa native and preparing transfer offers after he helped lead Lille to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title.

Earlier this year, TSN reported Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Tottenham were all keeping tabs on David. Although a summer move never materialized, the World Cup provides David with the biggest platform to showcase his gifts to potential big-spending suitors.

It’s possible that more eyes than ever will be on David in Qatar. But his cool demeanour has become so well known it is his trademark. No matter the pressure or attention on and off the field, David always desires to be calm and in control.

He also knows the World Cup isn’t only about his glory. David insists he won’t let headlines and speculation about his future derail the momentum he and his Canadians teammates have built during a memorable qualifying run. Right now, David’s only priority is Canada’s success in Qatar.

“I think we know that this moment is so big for all of us, for the country, that we have to get it right,” David said. “So, I don’t think we’ll let anything or anyone try to break that up.”

A title winner in France who also has UEFA Champions League experience, it’s hard to believe that David was playing Ontario minor soccer in Ottawa just four years ago. David made his way to Belgium to play for Gent in 2018, then travelled the short distance over the French border to play for Lille two years later, where his strength, toughness, vision, and focus fully bloomed.

“He plays very mature for his age,” said Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson. “I think his movement is unbelievable.”

“He’s a student and he’s grinder,” says Canada’s head coach John Herdman. “But because he’s got this presence, people don’t even notice his work. He’s like that swan that’s gliding, but their legs are going underneath the water. That’s his mind, and obviously, his physical output.

“…I’ve noticed with Jonathan, he loves this football team. He always turns up, always. Like, he’s one of the first to get on that airplane without a question.”

David believes so many experiences so quickly in his young career have given him a sense he’s “seen it all” in European club soccer.

In April 2021, in a critical league game against French giants and title rivals Paris Saint-Germain, David injured his ankle but continued playing and eventually scored the game winner. Last season, David’s 15 goals set a record for most goals scored in season by a Canadian playing in one of Europe’s top five men’s leagues.

But David knows the World Cup will be full of challenges he's never experienced. What brings him back to his innate calm and confidence are the bonds built inside Canada’s locker room. No member of the Canadian team feels like they’re facing the world’s best on their own, because David says Canada’s men – with all their individual backgrounds and stories – chose each other.

David is the son of Haitian parents and was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., before settling in Canada as a young boy. Canada is David’s home.

“A lot of us have two countries maybe that we could have played for, but we all decided to play for Canada,” David said. “And I think that’s something that brings us together. We know that we can do something special with this country."

David scored nine goals in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, second only to teammate Cyle Larin. David’s away goal in Honduras – an incredible chip over the goalkeeper while on the run – became one of Canada’s signature moments in qualifying. That goal is among the 100 David has scored for club and country since he moved to European soccer in 2018 and made his debut for Canada in September that same year.

But there is one goal David hasn’t scored yet that is on his mind more and more – a goal, possibly Canada’s very first, at the men’s World Cup.



“I haven’t really had much time to even think about it, but now that we are closer to the World Cup and everything, yeah of course I’ve thought about it,” David said. “And I still can’t express the emotion, because you can try, but I think when you actually get there the emotion takes over you, and you can’t even control anything.”