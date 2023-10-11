SAGINAW, Mich. — Dean Loukus scored the game-winning goal 6:26 into the third period and the Saginaw Spirit edged the Flint Firebirds 2-1 on Wednesday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Zayne Parekh netted the opening marker for Saginaw (3-1-0) at 15:26 of the first period on the power play.

Andrew Oke made 24 saves in the victory.

Kaden Pitre scored the lone goal for Flint (0-4-0) at 19:11 of the middle frame on the power play.

Nathan Day turned away 21-of-23 shots in the loss.

