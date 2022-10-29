Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces.

Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities.

He sent the first set to a tiebreak after continuously tying the match following every game Coric won. The Canadian won the first three points in the final set before Coric came back to win four of the next seven.

Shapovalov won the set with an ace before going on to dominate the second set.

He is now 2-2 in career matchups against Coric, having now won two straight over the Croatian.

The 23-year-old Shapovalov will next face world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday for a chance to win his second career title and first this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.