Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Leylah Annie Fernandez continue to search for their first career Grand Slams in Day 4 of singles action on Wednesday at Roland-Garros.

Shapovalov is scheduled to take the court first against world No. 106, Matteo Arnaldi of Italy. It will be the first meeting between the two players.

Fernandez is scheduled to take on Danish qualifier Clara Tauson in round two. The two met in the 2019 junior Australian Open final, with Tauson earning the victory.

Shapovalov has never made it past the second round at Roland-Garros, and holds a 3-4 record all-time at the event. The world No. 32 has just two wins on clay this season, both coming at the Barcelona Open in late April.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native earned his spot in the second round with a 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win for American Brandon Nakashima.

Shapovalov overcame a medical timeout in the victory and was able to fight back after Nakashima won the third and fourth sets.

Following the match, the Canadian tweeted “Finding my way back.” As he looks to turn around a disappointing start to the season. Shapovalov entered Paris with a 7-9 record in 2023.

Finding my way back 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/sQ6lDYuJqT — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) May 29, 2023

Fernandez, a Laval, Que., native was the first Canadian through to the second round after her upset victory over No. 21 Magda Linette 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon.

“It was a very difficult match; I’ve known Magda for a very long time. We’ve always had good training sessions and good matches," Fernandez said in her post-match interview. "Always three sets – so I knew it was going to be a tough match and I’m very happy with the way I fought, especially in the third set, I didn’t give away many free points.”

Fernandez looks to build on her 2022 performance at Roland-Garros, where she lost in the quarter-finals to Martina Trevisan. Fernandez, the world No. 49, looks to turn things around after a tough start to her season.