Denis Shapovalov isn't taking this Wimbledon run for granted.

"It's always a big achievement," he said after advancing to the fourth round with a four-set win over Liam Broady on Friday. "It's never easy to qualify for the second week. Even though there is part of me that feels I'm back to my level or where I should be, you never know when's the next time you'll be in the second week of a slam."

A knee injury slowed Shapovalov's progress of late and he actually had to stop a couple practices in the week leading up to Wimbledon because he was in pain. Now, he finds himself in the round-of-16 at a major for the first time since the Australian Open in 2022 when he reached the quarterfinals.

"It's a huge achievement for me especially with the things I've been through this year with the knee injury and dealing with other stuff, personal stuff, so I'm super happy I was able to get this far," the 24-year-old said. "Hopefully I can keep it going."

Rain delays made a mess of the schedule in London this week and Shapovalov ended up playing on three straight days. The knee is holding up so far, which has allowed the southpaw to rediscover some swagger. He's looking more and more like the player who reached the semifinals here in 2021, which remains his best Grand Slam result.

"At times I definitely felt the same kind of level and same feelings," he said following a straight sets win in the second round against Gregoire Barrere. "I was able to dictate the rallies and play pretty patiently. It was a good feeling."

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed, has won three straight matches for the first time this season.

"You see when he steps on the court how much he loves to be here," observed Guillaume Marx, Tennis Canada's head of performance. "He's always dangerous here. He likes to play this straightforward game with a lot of power. He's in a good mood, good state of mind. I find him focused. Since the French, I think he's in a really good place so he's dangerous."

Since the French Open, Shapovalov has been consulting with ESPN analyst James Blake, who was once No. 4 in the world.

"James brings a lot of knowledge and is somebody who has been at the top of the game before," noted fellow ESPN analyst Darren Cahill, who coaches Jannik Sinner. "One of the great players. One of the great guys. And, quite interestingly, they play a similar type of tennis as well. James can bring some real clarity to the way Denis goes about his tennis."

Shapovalov first reached out to Blake after a second round loss at the Miami Open in March.

"I just asked for his opinion and our opinions really matched up," he said. "It's a really cool feeling when you talk to someone and you really understand what they're saying and vice versa."

Blake recommended that Shapovalov seek out Matt Daly, who works with Blake's former coach Brian Barker at the Tennis Club of Trumbull in Connecticut. Daly joined Shapovalov at Roland Garros where the Canadian reached the third round for the first time.

The focus for Shapovalov is on embracing the style that elevated him to the top of the game at a young age.

"They want me to play my game and improve my game the way that it is," said Shapovalov. "That's the right way to go about it. My game is my game. I'm going to go for it. I'm going to play aggressive."

"There's a lot talk about how he doesn't put a lot of balls in play, but that's not Denis' style," said longtime mentor Adriano Fuorivia, who coached Shapovalov to the 2016 junior title at Wimbledon and was with him during the grass-court swing. "Denis' style is the exciting guy who likes to play on his terms and he's a much better player that way. Plus, it's more fun. It's more fun for everyone to watch that style of play. So, it's really all about that. He's playing that style and loving it and enjoying it more."

My corner for the week in these rain delays 😂 Solid company!! 👊🏼👍🏼 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uiuoe8x3Le — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) July 5, 2023

Shapovalov is also showing he can manage his game during matches when that's required. After splitting the first two sets with British wildcard Broady, he fell behind 2-5 in the third set.

"I definitely tried to stay super solid in those moments against a guy who's a little bit less experienced, especially in the later stages of the tournament," Shapovalov said.

After breaking back, Shapovalov sensed an opportunity against a fatigued opponent, who had played a five setter the day before.

"I knew the 5-all game was going to be very big," he said of the third set. "Tried to step up a little bit and play a little more aggressive because I knew he would be on his back foot a little bit trying to make balls. I was happy with the tactics. It worked out well."

Shapovalov will face Roman Safiullin, who is ranked No. 92, on Sunday. Safiullin, 25, is playing in his fifth Grand Slam and has advanced past the second round for the first time.

"He's an extremely tough player," Shapovalov said. "He showed the world a couple years ago at ATP Cup that he can be a big threat and beat top players and play extremely well. On the grass his game is super difficult. He plays pretty flat ... He's playing with nothing to lose."

Shapovalov won both previous matches against Safiullin, including in Adelaide earlier this year.

Safiullin upset No. 20 seed Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets in the first round before beating a pair of lefties in Corentin Moutet and Guido Pella in straight sets.

"The good thing for Denis is he's the more natural grass-court player," said Cahill. "I think he moves a bit better on this surface than his opponent does. I expect Denis, after putting together three good matches and building confidence, will walk onto that court feeling like the favourite and he definitely is the favourite in that match."

If Shapovalov wins on Sunday, he will take on either Sinner, the No. 8 seed, or Daniel Galan, ranked No. 85, in the quarterfinals. Shapovalov defeated Sinner in five sets at the 2021 Australian Open in their only previous meeting. He has never played Galan.

"Denis just has to focus on himself," said Canada's Davis Cup captain Frank Dancevic. "Focus on what he's doing well and what's been working for him on the grass. It seems like he's been gaining confidence from round to round. I feel like he could have a deep run here if he keeps it up."