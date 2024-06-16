Christian Eriksen scored the lone tally of the first half, as Denmark leads Slovenia 1-0 at half time of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match.

Denmark were the stronger attacking side of the two, as they led in possession (66 per cent to 34 per cent), shots on goal (1-0) and corner kicks (5-3).

Denmark opened the game with a slow start, but picked up intensity after scoring the opener. Play through the midpoint of the first half was largely dominated by the Danish side, with multiple corner kick tries resulting in danger in the 27th minute.

In the 17th minute, Denmark caught Slovenia's defence off guard, and Jonas Wind's nifty pass found Eriksen wide open in the crease. The 32-year-old struck true to give Denmark an early lead.

Last time Eriksen was on the pitch in UEFA Euro competition, he shook the soccer landscape when he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed unexpectedly in 2021 in their opener. The team rallied afterwards to make a historic run to the semifinals.

Denmark controlled possession in the early going, but neither team produced significant scoring chances in the first 15 minutes.

Watch the conclusion of this game LIVE on TSN4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.