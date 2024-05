EURO 2024 National Broadcast Schedule on TSN

TSN is the exclusive network for live coverage of EURO 2024. Check back for schedule updates as they're made available.

UEFA EURO 2024 Broadcast Schedule Date Match-Up Time (ET) Network Friday, June 14, 2024 Germany vs. Scotland 2pm TSN1/4 Saturday, June 15, 2024 Hungary vs. Switzerland 8:30pm TSN1/4/CTV Saturday, June 15, 2024 Spain vs. Croatia 11am TSN1/4/CTV Saturday, June 15, 2024 Italy vs. Albania 2pm TSN1/4/CTV Sunday, June 16, 2024 Poland vs. Netherlands 8:30pm TSN4/5/CTV Sunday, June 16, 2024 Slovenia vs. Denmark 11am TSN4/5/CTV Sunday, June 16, 2024 Serbia vs. England 2pm TSN4/5/CTV Monday, June 17, 2024 Romania vs. Ukraine 8:30pm TSN1/4 Monday, June 17, 2024 Belgium vs. Slovakia 11am TSN1/4 Monday, June 17, 2024 Austria vs. France 2pm TSN1/3/4 Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Turkey vs. Georgia 11:30am TSN1/4 Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Portugal vs. Czechia 2pm TSN1/3/4 Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Croatia vs. Albania 8:30pm TSN1/4 Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Germany vs. Hungary 11am TSN1/4 Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Scotland vs. Switzerland 2pm TSN1/3/4 Thursday, June 20, 2024 Slovenia vs. Serbia 8:30pm TSN1/4 Thursday, June 20, 2024 Denmark vs. England 11am TSN1/4 Thursday, June 20, 2024 Spain vs. Italy 2pm TSN1/3/4 Friday, June 21, 2024 Slovakia vs. Ukraine 8:30pm TSN1/4 Friday, June 21, 2024 Poland vs. Austria 11am TSN1/4 Friday, June 21, 2024 Netherlands vs. France 2pm TSN1/3/4 Saturday, June 22, 2024 Georgia vs. Czechia 8:30pm TSN1/4/CTV Saturday, June 22, 2024 Turkey vs. Portugal 11am TSN1/4/CTV Saturday, June 22, 2024 Belgium vs. Romania 2pm TSN1/4/CTV Sunday, June 23, 2024 Switzerland vs. Germany 2pm TSN4/CTV Sunday, June 23, 2024 Scotland vs. Hungary 2pm TSN2 Monday, June 24, 2024 Albania vs. Spain 2pm TSN2 Monday, June 24, 2024 Croatia vs. Italy 2pm TSN Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Netherlands vs. Austria 11am TSN2 Tuesday, June 25, 2024 France vs. Poland 11am TSN Tuesday, June 25, 2024 England vs. Slovenia 2pm TSN Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Denmark vs. Serbia 2pm TSN2 Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Slovakia vs. Romania 11am TSN2 Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Ukraine vs. Belgium 11am TSN Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Georgia vs. Portugal 2pm TSN Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Czechia vs. Turkey 2pm TSN2 Saturday, June 29, 2024 2A vs. 2B 11am TSN/CTV Saturday, June 29, 2024 1A vs. 2C 2pm TSN/CTV Sunday, June 30, 2024 1C vs. 3D/E/F 11am TSN/CTV Sunday, June 30, 2024 1B vs. 3A/D/E/F 2pm TSN/CTV Monday, July 1, 2024 2D vs. 2E 11am TSN Monday, July 1, 2024 1F vs. 3A/B/C 2pm TSN Tuesday, July 2, 2024 1E vs. 3A/B/C/D 11am TSN Tuesday, July 2, 2024 1D vs. 2F 2pm TSN Friday, July 5, 2024 W39 vs. W37 11am TSN Friday, July 5, 2024 W41 vs. W42 2pm TSN Saturday, July 6, 2024 W40 vs. W38 11am TSN/CTV Saturday, July 6, 2024 W43 vs. W44 2pm TSN/CTV Tuesday, July 9, 2024 W45 vs. W46 2pm TSN Wednesday, July 10, 2024 W47 vs. W48 2pm TSN Sunday, July 14, 2024 W49 vs. W50 2pm TSN/CTV