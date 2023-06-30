The Detroit Red Wings will buy out forward Kailer Yamamoto after acquiring him in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers Thursday, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger noted the Wings strongly considered keeping him but could not make the moves to make it work.

Signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.1 million, Yamamoto will count for $433,334 against the Red Wings cap this season and $533,334 the following year.

Kailer Yamamoto will be bought out by the Red Wings. Detroit strongly considered keeping him but couldn’t make moves to make it work. Given tight cap, Yamamoto is a good you player hitting the market. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2023

Edmonton sent Yamamoto and forward Klim Kostin to Detroit Thursday in exchange for future considerations. Kostin is a pending restricted free agent.

Yamamoto, 24, registered 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Oilers last season. He added a goal and four points in 12 playoff games before the Oilers were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in six games during the second round.

The 5-foot-8 winger had two long stints on LTIR this season with undisclosed injuries, causing him to miss 24 games. Yamamoto is on the final season of a two-year, $6.2 million deal he signed in August of 2022 and has a cap hit of $3.1 million for the 2023-24 season.

Kostin, 24, scord 11 goals and added 10 assists in 54 games for Edmonton last season.