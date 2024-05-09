BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Alexis Gendron scored three goals, Luke Woodworth had a goal and two assists, and the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-0 on Thursday night in the opening game of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Final.

Justin Cote also scored for the Voltigeurs, who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 after 40 minutes.

The Drakkar finished with the best overall record in the OHL regular season, while the Voltigeurs were second. This is the first time the teams are facing each other in the post-season.

The Drakkar outshot the Voltigeurs 43-30 but couldn't beat goaltender Riley Mercer.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Friday at Centre Henry-Leonard.

POKE CHECKS: The four-team 2024 Memorial Cup — to be held at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich. — begins May 24 with the host Spirit playing the WHL champions. The following night, the OHL champions play the QMJHL champions. The final is June 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.