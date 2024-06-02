Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan and Seattle Kraken draft pick Jagger Firkus highlight the Canadian Hockey League's First All-Star team, announced on Sunday.

Cowan was named the Ontario Hockey League's Red Tilson Award winner after putting up a CHL-high 36-game point streak with the London Knights to end the regular season.

The 5-foot-10 winger recorded 25 goals and 68 points during his point streak and finished the season seventh in league scoring with 34 goals and 96 points. He registered a point in 49 of his 54 regular season games and recorded 33 multi-point games.

Cowan took his game to another level in the playoffs, recording 10 goals and 34 points in 18 playoff games to lead his Knights to J. Ross Robertson Cup and was named the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner as playoff MVP.

Firkus led the entire CHL in scoring with 61 goals and 126 points in 63 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors this season and was named both Western Hockey League player of the year and CHL player off the year.

The 5-foot-11 centre was only one of two players to reach the 60-goal plateau and the only player in the CHL to have both 60 goals and 60 assists this season.

Firkus went on to lead the WHL playoffs in scoring as well with 14 goals and 32 points, leading his Warriors to their first Ed Chynoweth Cup and their first berth in the Memorial Cup in franchise history.

Joining Cowan and Firkus on the first All-Star Team was Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk, Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh, Prince George Cougars forward Zac Funk, and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies goaltender William Rousseau.

CHL All-Star Teams:

CHL First All-Star Team:

Goaltender: William Rousseau - Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Defenceman: Denton Mateychuk - Moose Jaw Warriors

Defenceman: Zayne Parekh - Saginaw Spirit

Forward: Jagger Firkus - Moose Jaw Warriors

Forward: Easton Cowan - London Knights

Forward: Zac Funk - Prince George Cougars

CHL Second All-Star Team:

Goaltender: Jacob Oster - Oshawa Generals

Defenceman: Hunter Brzustewicz - Kitchener Rangers

Defenceman: Carter Yakemchuk - Calgary Hitmen

Forward: Anthony Romani - North Bay Battalion

Forward: Berkly Catton - Spokane Chiefs

Forward: David Goyette - Sudbury Wolves

CHL Third All-Star Team:

Goaltender: Harrison Meneghin - Lethbridge Hurricanes

Defenceman: Vsevolod Komarov - Drummondville Voltigeurs

Defenceman: Luca Cagnoni - Portland Winterhawks

Forward: Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward: Carson Rehkopf - Kitchener Rangers

Forward: Mathieu Cataford - Halifax Mooseheads

CHL All-Rookie Team:

Goaltender: Carter George - Owen Sound Attack

Defenceman: Tarin Smith - Everett Silvertips

Defenceman: Xavier Villeneuve - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Forward: Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward: Terik Parascak - Prince George Cougars

Forward: Jake O'Brien - Brantford Bulldogs