LONDON - Easton Cowan had two goals and three assists, Sam O'Reilly and Jacob Julien each had a goal and assist, and the London Knights tied their Ontario Hockey League championship series at a game apiece with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Oshawa Generals on Saturday.

Oliver Bonk also scored for the Knights, who lost Thursday's series opener 4-2 at Canada Life Place.

Calum Ritchie and Luke Torrance scored for the Generals, who will host Game 3 in the best-of-seven series on Monday.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Knights took a 4-2 lead into the third. The Generals outshot the Knights 33-30.

The Generals went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Knights were 0-for-3.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025.