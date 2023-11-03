FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 9

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 9 of the NFL season.

Eric Cohen - New England Patriots -2.5 (-114)

Last week was the final chance for the Washington Commanders. Beat Philadelphia and keep their slim wild card playoff hopes alive.

Well, it didn’t happen and after the loss Washington put up the white flag by trading former first-round picks Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

The message that sends to the rest of the team is certainly not positive as the Commanders have once again conceded this will not be a playoff season.

Just days after trading away their two prized defensive ends, I can’t see this team bouncing back and winning on the road. Give me the Patriots at a short price.

Connor Ford - Zay Flowers Over 4.5 Receptions (-148)

Zay Flowers has proved himself to be one of the more productive wide receivers in this rookie class. This week he gets a favourable matchup against a Seahawks defence that’s allowed the fourth-most receptions to wide receivers this season.

Seattle has particularly struggled against slot wide receivers. Players such as Adam Thielen, Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown have all had big days against this defence. While Flowers has not played exclusively in the slot this season, he’s still seen roughly 55 per cent of his snaps from that position. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has clearly made an effort to involve his stud rookie receiver in this evolving offence.

Flowers leads the Ravens with a 27.4 per cent target share and has run twice as many routes as any other receiver on the team. I expect him to produce in a matchup that features one of the higher totals for Week 9. Flowers is averaging 5.5 receptions per game, so we’re getting a safe floor with his reception line set at 4.5.

Chris Brieda - A.J. Brown Over 5.5 Receptions (-172)

Is A.J. Brown due for regression? Maybe, but when you see the legendary tear he’s been on, you ride it out until the wheels fall off, and they haven’t yet.

Philadelphia’s superstar receiver has gone over 5.5 receptions in six straight games. Most of the time he’s going over the number with ease:

Week 3 — 9 catches

Week 4 — 9 catches

Week 5 — 6 catches

Week 6 — 7 catches

Week 7 — 10 catches

Week 8 — 8 catches

The Eagles already have a nice lead in the NFC East, but they’re looking to put a stranglehold on the division with a win over Dallas on Sunday.

I like the big dogs to be fired up in a heated rivalry game at home.

Given this bet’s track record this season (7-1 with an 87.5 per cent success rate), the odds are fair.

While it may be a little steep to bet this on its own, I think it’s a great leg to add to any parlay or SGP you craft this weekend.

Let’s keep on flying, A.J.!

Evan Render - Alvin Kamara Over 36.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

This one was fairly easy for me to decide on after watching Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara for a few weeks together with the New Orleans Saints.

He’s the perfect check down player for him. Carr can’t throw down field, evidently, and it’s really hurting this Saints team offensively. Just take a look at how Chargers QB Justin Herbert utilized running back Austin Ekeler as a pass-catching back against the Bears last weekend.

Seven receptions for 94 yards. I expect more of the same from Kamara this weekend against Chicago. This number is just way too low.

Give me Alvin Kamara over 36.5 receiving yards as my best bet for Week 9.

Domenic Padula - Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline (-172)

I’m failing Drew on Bengals ML, but for this parlay I’ll go with Eagles ML. Philly hasn’t lost many games with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. In fact, they would still be undefeated if it wasn’t for a rare miscue late in the fourth quarter against the Jets on Oct. 15.

The Cowboys are loaded on both sides of the football, but Dak Prescott looked rattled in the loss to San Francisco, and I’m still not convinced I can trust him on the road against an elite opponent in a game that could have major implications in the NFC playoff picture.

I’m also still not convinced that we have seen the best version of this year’s Eagles. Give me Philly on the ML.

Drew Morrison - Cincinnati Bengals -1.5 (-115)

The stars will be out on Sunday night in Cincy. Yes up high, but also under the lights. Clear skies and a gentle breeze await the rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional round playoff, won by the Bengals rather easily over the Bills.

That was in Buffalo, in persistent snowfall, but Joe Burrow wasn’t bothered. The coolest QB has his swagger back after slicing and dicing the Niners D last week. He’s got it. Whatever it is. You know it when you see it!

Unfortunately, I don’t see it in Josh Allen lately. Not bad, just not Burrow-esque, especially when it comes to chemistry with his main weapon. Whatever it is that’s missing between Allen and Stefon Diggs is in abundance right now between Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Since declaring that he’s “always open” after losing to the Titans in Week 4, Chase has seen 40 per cent of his team’s target share while averaging 124 yards with four TDs in three games – all wins.

The Bills have barely averaged 20 points a game over their last four while going 2-and-2. The injury bug has bitten Buffalo again this year, especially on defence. That unit just isn’t the same without Matt Milano and Tre White. It’s not promising for Bills futures. Sad. But Joe Brrr, Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, whatever you want call him, he couldn’t care less.

Aidan Thakkar - Alvin Kamara Over 4.5 Receptions (-140) / Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (-125)

I was on Alvin’s receptions line last week so, of course, the Saints decided to throw him the ball eight fewer times than they did the week prior.

I’ll echo Evan here with the logic. Ekeler had seven catches last week against the Bears, and Kamara has still had over five receptions in three of his five games this season. Kamara is a checkdown machine.

Let’s bet on him to make it up this week with his receptions and to get into the end zone.

