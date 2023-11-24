Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet To Consider For The Black Friday NFL Game

Three of the top four choices to win the NFC participated in the American Thanksgiving Thursday NFL slate.

As it turns out, it was a team outside of the top-eight choices to win the conference that made the biggest statement with an upset win.

The Green Bay Packers snapped a four-game losing streak to the Detroit Lions with an inspired 29-22 win.

Detroit closed -8.5 at FanDuel – the teams largest spread in a head-to-head meeting with Green Bay since 1992.

Instead of the Lions pushing the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the NFC standings with a win, it was the Packers that climbed back into the NFC playoff picture with a victory as a +320 money line underdog.

Green Bay was completely written off following a 2-5 start to the season.

After winning three of four, the Packers are just one game out of a playoff spot with six games to go.

Their odds to make the playoffs are on the move at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday November 24th, 2023.

Love Leads Packers Back In To NFC Playoff Picture

Jordan Love went 22-of-32 for 268 yards and three touchdowns to lead Green Bay to an upset win in Detroit.

Love finished the game with a career-high 90.6 Total QBR.

Play-action was a big reason for his success, as Love went 9-of-11 for 151 yards and a touchdown using play-action.

It’s a small sample size, but his work over the past four games offers a ton of optimism for Packers fans.

Jordan Love on 10+ yard throws vs. the Lions



8/12

151 yards

1 TD / 0 INTs

137.5 passer rating



🚀 pic.twitter.com/tWlV4oO4wU — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) November 24, 2023

Love has completed 65 per cent of his pass attempts for 1,107 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions while leading Green Bay to a 3-1 record over that span.

Every Jordan Love completion of 10+ yards in today’s win over the Lions.



Packers have a guy. pic.twitter.com/aNwYGC2ZBc — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) November 24, 2023

Next up, Love will go head-to-head with one of the league’s best in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

While that will be a tough test, the Packers will close out the regular season with games against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

Before the game yesterday @JasonMcCourty issued Jordan Love a "grade"



Fair to say he got the grade bump. pic.twitter.com/esbrO3obYX — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 24, 2023

That’s a very manageable schedule for a team that is one game out of a playoff spot in the NFC.

Green Bay is down to +118 to make the playoffs.

The Packers are -144 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

Jordan Love can flat out throw the 🏈. The different arm angles in which he can release the ball from as a young player is INCREDIBLE. #ThanksgivingNflFootball #Packers #Lions — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 23, 2023

Love and company still have a lot of work to do to turn their season around.

Still, there’s plenty of reason for optimism following an impressive win on the road over the division rival Lions.

Cowboys, 49ers Roll To Dominant Wins

Anybody who had the Lions on their American Thanksgiving Thursday money line parlays were starting over again following the first game on the NFL slate.

Fortunately for anybody who doubled down on the favourites, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers both rolled to the easy win and cover.

The Cowboys matched a franchise record with their seventh win of the season by 20 points or more.

It was also their 13th straight home win – the longest active streak in the NFL.

Dak Prescott pulled a turkey leg out of the red kettle pic.twitter.com/3pkJnsiwtJ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 24, 2023

Dak Prescott joined Tony Romo and Danny White as the only quarterbacks to throw at least four passing touchdowns in an American Thanksgiving Day game.

DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth pick-six of the season.

The fact that Bland has as many touchdowns as Travis Kelce and Amon-Ra St. Brown is stunning.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns as the 49ers rolled to a 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

McCaffrey is up to 11 rushing touchdowns this season – a franchise single-season record.

He’s up to 16 total touchdowns this season – the most ever by a 49ers running back.

Takes two screwdrivers to fix Christian McCaffrey's helmet. 😅@49ers x @CMC_22 pic.twitter.com/jHbJoCgT2h — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 24, 2023

McCaffrey can match Jerry Rice’s single season franchise record with the next touchdown he scores.

While the Eagles are still the team to beat in the NFC, there’s no doubt that the 49ers and Cowboys have what it takes to make a deep run in the NFC playoffs.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Friday’s NFL Games

The New York Jets were supposed to be a playoff contender with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback this season.

Instead, they are 4-6 straight up and turning to Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback for a must-win game against the Miami Dolphins this afternoon.

The first ever Black Friday Football game.



24 hours away. pic.twitter.com/kbO4lQRCLt — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2023

The Dolphins are 1.5 games up on the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC East.

Miami, which opened +370 to win the division at FanDuel, is now -490 to win the AFC East.

The Dolphins opened -4.5 for today’s game, but that number has moved all the way to Miami -9.5.

Thanksgiving wishes from the guys! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/e3gtmpONEE — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 23, 2023

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’m going to go with a two-leg Same Game Parlay focused on two key skill-position players.

Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 1,222 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Hill needs 12 receiving yards to break his own record for the most receiving yards through 11 games in franchise history.

“Tyreek Hill is having a record breaking season & we’re not treating it like that because we feel like the MVP has to go to the QB.”



— @RSherman_25 pic.twitter.com/B85saQV6iy — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 22, 2023

While he is dealing with a hand injury, Hill won’t carry an injury designation into today’s game.

Hill has registered four or more receptions in six straight games.

I’m going to lock in Hill 5+ receptions on the alt line as the first leg of my Same Game Parlay.

For the second leg, I’m going with Breece Hall 3+ receptions.

Hall has cleared this number in seven straight games.

He has five or more receptions in three of them.

With the Jets turning to Boyle at quarterback, I expect plenty of short passes to Hall underneath.

A Same Game Parlay with Hill 5+ receptions and Hall 3+ receptions could be found on the FanDuel app at -120.

I’ll lock in that SGP as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday.