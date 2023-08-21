The Edmonton Elks are expected to announce the hiring of Rick LeLacheur as their interim team president and CEO on Tuesday, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

This comes after the firing of Victor Cui last week.

The @GoElks are expected to announce Tues the hiring of Rick LeLacheur as their interim president and CEO after the firing last week of Victor Cui. LeLacheur was president and CEO of the then-Edmonton Eskimos from 2002-11 and of BC Lions for four seasons ending in 2022. #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 22, 2023

LeLacheur was president of Edmonton from the 2002 campaign until 2011 and of the BC Lions for four seasons, ending last year.

Naylor notes that a key challenge for LeLacheur will be coming up with a plan to raise capital this off-season, including possibly using methods beyond the traditional community ownership method. Naylor tweets that he expects LeLacheur will try to begin a discussion among other teams and the league about the punitive nature of the CFL's salary operations cap and its effect on rebuilding teams like the Elks.

Naylor adds it is a conversation that has been brewing for a while.

The Elks are a CFL-worst 1-9 this season, though they are coming off their first win of 2023 last week, defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-10 at Tim Hortons Field. Edmonton has still not won at home since 2019 and holds the record for the longest home losing streak in major North American men's professional sports at 22 games. They will look to snap that streak when they host the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium in Week 12.