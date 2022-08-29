Brampton, ON -- The Edmonton Miners were in a do-or-die game against the Whitby Warriors after a 12-8 loss in game one of the 2022 Minto Cup Final. The Warriors kept a consistent lead throughout the game, but the Miners clawed all the way back, forcing this one to an overtime thrilling finish.

The Miners started off similarly to yesterday with Jake Bowen firing his first past Kaleb Martin just one minute into the first period. The Warriors then began a three goal run giving them a comfortable lead - with Parker Pipher, Gabriel Sorichetti, and Brock Haley each scoring a goal, the Warriors had a 3-1 lead. The Miners answered with a late goal from Jack Royer, which left the deficit at one after the first period.

Adam Poitras started off the second period with a bang for Whitby when he scored back-to-back goals, extending the Warrior's lead to 5-2. The Miners again got hot at the end of the frame, scoring a shorthanded behind-the-back goal, followed by a Mathieu Gautier goal to tie things up with .5 seconds left on the clock.

It all came down to the final frame and the Warriors struck first as Lucas Littlejohn netted his first of the night. It was a back-and-forth effort for the remainder of the third, but the Miners found a late answer yet again with a Luke Bowen goal to send the game into overtime. Just five minutes into the extra frame, Davis Dame put the Miners on top 9-8. Dame’s goal would be the game-winner, forcing a game three for the Minto Cup Championship.

Game three action goes Monday, August 29th at 7 pm EST