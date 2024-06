TSN and TSN+ are the exclusive home of the Premier Lacrosse League in Canada. Check back on this page for additional broadcast details as they're made available.

Regular Season Broadcast Schedule DATE AWAY HOME TIME (ET) TSN NETWORK Saturday, June 1, 2024 Utah Archers Philadelphia Waterdogs 1pm TSN5/TSN+ Saturday, June 1, 2024 Boston Cannons New York Atlas 3:30pm TSN+ Sunday, June 2, 2024 Carolina Chaos Denver Outlaws 1pm TSN+ Sunday, June 2, 2024 Maryland Whipsnakes New York Atlas 3:30pm TSN+ Friday, June 7, 2024 California Redwoods Carolina Chaos 6pm TSN+ Friday, June 7, 2024 Utah Archers Denver Outlaws 8:30pm TSN+ Saturday, June 8, 2024 Maryland Whipsnakes Boston Cannons 5pm TSN2/TSN+ Saturday, June 8, 2024 New York Atlas Carolina Chaos 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, June 15, 2024 Boston Cannons Philadelphia Waterdogs 12:30pm TSN2/TSN+ Saturday, June 15, 2024 Utah Archers Carolina Chaos 5pm TSN+ Sunday, June 16, 2024 California Redwoods New York Atlas 12:30pm TSN2/TSN+ Sunday, June 16, 2024 Maryland Whipsnakes Philadelphia Waterdogs 3pm TSN+ Friday, June 28, 2024 New York Atlas Maryland Whipsnakes 7pm TSN+ Friday, June 28, 2024 Boston Cannons Utah Archers 9:30pm TSN+ Saturday, June 29, 2024 California Redwoods Denver Outlaws 6pm TSN+ Saturday, June 29, 2024 Philadelphia Waterdogs Carolina Chaos 8:30pm TSN+ Friday, July 5, 2024 California Redwoods Boston Cannons 6pm TSN+ Friday, July 5, 2024 Denver Outlaws New York Atlas 8:30pm TSN+ Saturday, July 6, 2024 Utah Archers Maryland Whipsnakes 4:30pm TSN+ Saturday, July 6, 2024 Philadelphia Waterdogs Boston Cannons 7pm TSN+ Saturday, July 13, 2024 All-Star Game 3pm TSN/TSN+ Saturday, July 13, 2024 All-Star Skills Competition TBD TSN+ Friday, July 19, 2024 Denver Outlaws Philadelphia Waterdogs 6pm TSN+ Friday, July 19, 2024 Carolina Chaos Maryland Whipsnakes 8:30pm TSN+ Saturday, July 20, 2024 New York Atlas Boston Cannons 3pm TSN/TSN+ Saturday, July 20, 2024 Utah Archers California Redwoods 5:30pm Saturday, July 27, 2024 Carolina Chaos California Redwoods 3pm TSN/TSN+ Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver Outlaws Boston Cannons 5:30pm TSN+ Sunday, July 28, 2024 Philadelphia Waterdogs New York Atlas 3pm TSN/TSN+ Sunday, July 28, 2024 Maryland Whipsnakes California Redwoods 5:30pm TSN+ Saturday, August 3, 2024 Philadelphia Waterdogs Maryland Whipsnakes 1pm TSN/TSN+ Saturday, August 3, 2024 Denver Outlaws California Redwoods 3:30pm TSN+ Sunday, August 4, 2024 Carolina Chaos Utah Archers 12:30pm TSN+ Sunday, August 4, 2024 Boston Cannons Maryland Whipsnakes 3pm TSN/TSN+ Friday, August 9, 2024 Maryland Whipsnakes Denver Outlaws 8pm TSN+ Friday, August 9, 2024 Philadelphia Waterdogs California Redwoods 10:30pm TSN+ Saturday, August 10, 2024 New York Atlas Utah Archers 2:30pm TSN+ Saturday, August 10, 2024 Carolina Chaos Denver Outlaws 7pm TSN/TSN+ Friday, August 16, 2024 California Redwoods Utah Archers 8pm TSN+ Friday, August 16, 2024 Boston Cannons Carolina Chaos 10:30pm TSN+ Saturday, August 17, 2024 New York Atlas Philadelphia Waterdogs 6:30pm TSN+ Saturday, August 17, 2024 Denver Outlaws Utah Archers 9pm TSN/TSN+