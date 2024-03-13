EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the signing of 6’8” American forward Kameron Chatman to the 2024 roster. Chatman, a two-year member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars, has averaged double-digit points in his CEBL career and brings forward scoring and depth to the roster.



“I’m very excited to join the Stingers,” said Chatman. “I’m here to do what I can to win and help get the team another championship.”



Chatman has been a member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars for the past two CEBL seasons, accumulating averages of 12.7 points and 5.0 rebounds across 29 games. Last season, he was a key piece of the eventual champion's early success, scoring 13.8 points in 6 games before he was sidelined in June with a hand injury.



The Portland native is currently playing in the Czech Republic for BK Pardubice, leading the team in scoring with 17.3 points in his first 13 games with the team. It is his 5th season playing professionally, including 14 games for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G-League in 2018-19.



The Detroit Mercy alum led his team in scoring (17.9), rebounding (8.3) and 3-point field goal percentage (.413) in his senior season. He registered nine double-double games in points and rebounds, good for fourth in the conference. Prior to playing for Detroit Mercy, Chatman spent two seasons at the University of Michigan.



“I’m looking forward to getting to know the city of Edmonton” said Chatman. The forward will join 2023 front court standouts Brody Clarke and Nick Hornsby, adding depth and versatility to the roster.