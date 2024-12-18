Eight players to watch for Team Canada at the World Juniors

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button says this year’s Canadian World Junior team is much different from the one that finished fifth in Sweden a year ago.

With only four returning players, Button has higher expectations for this year’s roster as Canada will be playing on home soil in Ottawa.

“This team will compete for gold,” said Button. “From the goaltending to the defence to the forwards, they’re really well-balanced.”

Canada kicks off its tournament on Boxing Day against Finland. Here are eight players to watch for Canada.

Gavin McKenna – Medicine Hat Tigers

Despite not being eligible for the NHL draft until 2026, McKenna has been tearing up the Western Hockey League as a 16-year-old this season.

The Medicine Hat Tigers forward is leading the WHL in scoring with 19 goals and 60 points in 30 games. The reigning CHL Rookie of the Year award winner, McKenna had 97 points in 61 games as a rookie last season.

“There’s not a forward in Canada better than Gavin McKenna,” said Button. “His brilliance is on display all the time. There’s no spotlight that’s ever been too bright for Gavin. There’s no challenge that’s ever been too great. There’s no pressure that’s ever squeezed him too tightly.

“He thrives on the challenges and rising to the occasion. And then you combine this magnificent combination of IQ, puck skills and skating ability. It’s special.”

The Whitehorse, Yukon native has been dominant on the international stage, leading Canada to gold at the U18s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2024.

Porter Martone – Brampton Steelheads

The No.1 ranked prospect for the 2025 draft on Button’s latest list, Martone is second in the OHL in scoring this season with 21 goals and 54 points in 26 games.

The Brampton Steelheads captain has also been big for his country, captaining Canada to gold at the U18s in the spring and took home the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“Porter is a dyed-in-the-wool competitor,” said Button. “Doesn’t matter what is asked of him, what is needed in the game. He’s got an innate sense for what is needed in any particular part of the game.

“That’s why I compare him to Brady and Matthew Tkachuk and Corey Perry. His hands and hockey sense are excellent.”

Cal Ritchie – Oshawa Generals

Ritchie started the season in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche, playing seven games before returning to the Oshawa Generals.

He scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 14 against Ilya Sorokin in a 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders. Since returning to the OHL, he has eight goals and 34 points in 18 games.

“Cal, to me, is built for the NHL, he’s built for these types of events,” said Button. “It’s a higher level and his level of play is always high because his IQ is outstanding. He’s another player that just understands the rhythms of the games.

“You’re not pushing him out of games. He finds a way to make his mark on games because his skill is so good. His hands are good, he’s got a good shot. He can make plays as well as finish plays.”

He previously helped Canada win gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the 2023 U18s.

Berkly Catton – Spokane Chiefs

In 2023-24, Catton parlayed a strong draft season where he scored 54 goals with 116 points in 68 games into being drafted eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken in June.

Named the Spokane Chiefs captain in September, the 18-year-old centre has 14 goals and 47 points in 28 games this season.

“Berkly just goes about his business at a high level,” said Button. “There’s no area of the game that Berkly can’t impact.

“They got players with high IQ on this team and Berkly is a role model for that. He does not allow himself to be denied. He pushes through resistance with his skill and his will.”

He led the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in scoring with five goals and 10 points en route to gold and was a part of the Canadian U18 team that earned bronze in 2023.

Oliver Bonk – London Knights

One of four players returning from last year’s team, Bonk will be a massive part of Canada’s blueline.

Bonk, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023, helped the London Knights win the OHL championship last season with 67 points in 60 games. The Knights made it to the Memorial Cup final before losing 4-3 to the Saginaw Spirit.

“Oliver is the pillar,” said Button. “He can the bumper on the power play or the point guy. He can be the shutdown defenceman, the hard matchup player. Oliver Bonk is the player that when he goes out on the ice, coaches’ heart rates are lowered, comfort levels are increased, and you have this sense everything is going to be under control.

“He’s a general on the blueline.”

Matthew Schaefer – Erie Otters

All Matthew Schaefer knows how to do is win.

The 17-year-old captained Canada White to U17 gold in 2023, helped win U18 gold in the spring and then wore the ‘C’ for Canada again at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup en route to another gold medal.

“He’s the golden boy,” said Button. “Everywhere he plays he turns into gold; every team he’s on. I think he’s a Drew Doughty type. That’s his game.

“They know how to win, and they know how to help you win, they know exactly what they got to do, and they just do it.

“There is a reason why he’s captain of all those teams. He’s capable with his skill but also you see somebody that has that type of leadership at that age, it’s beyond impressive.”

The first overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, Schaefer has seven goals and 22 points in 17 games this season with the OHL’s Otters.

Tanner Molendyk – Saskatoon Blades

Molendyk made the World Junior team last year, but a wrist injury in pre-tournament action knocked him out of the main tournament.

The Nashville Predators first-round pick is playing at a point-per-game pace (21 points in 21 games) this season with the Saskatoon Blades.

“Tanner Molendyk is just a superb skater,” said Button. “His ability to close defensively, to transition offensively and then jump down into the attack in the offensive zone, these are all real significant aspects of his game.

“The foundation of his game is skating, but he uses that skating to gain and hold advantages.”

Carter George – Owen Sound Attack

All three goaltenders on the roster have backstopped Canada to gold at a major tournament, but George has the opportunity to be the No. 1 for a third straight time.

George won the starter’s job at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and led them to gold. At the U18s, he won best goaltender and was named a top 3 player on the team as Canada won gold.

Drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Kings in June, George has already inked his three-year, entry-level contract.

“He is so good,” said Button. “That guy is not only gifted athletically [and] technically, but he’s got a mind where he’s so defiant and I think that’s a great quality for a goaltender."