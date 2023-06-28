WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 19 and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 109-86 on Wednesday night.

Washington pulled away in the second quarter. The Mystics scored 22 of the opening 30 points of the frame, including a 10-2 run to take a 48-28 lead with three minutes left in the half. Washington led 61-33 at halftime after outscoring Atlanta 35-13 in the quarter.

Washington led by double figures the entire second half and topped 100 points for the first time this season.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points, Tianna Hawkins had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Brittney Sykes had 12 points and 10 assists for Washington (9-5), which has won nine straight home games against Atlanta. The Mystics announced on Tuesday that Shakira Austin will miss at least three weeks with a hip strain.

Atlanta was 11 of 39 (28%) from the field in the first half and finished 28 of 74 (38%).

Cheyenne Parker had 23 points and eight rebounds and Allisha Gray added 17 points for Atlanta (5-8). Nia Coffey had 14 points and Rhyne Howard scored all eight of her points in the second half.

Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright missed the game for personal reasons and Vickie Johnson served as the acting head coach.

The teams face each other again on Friday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports