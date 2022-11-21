Jude Bellingham has arrived on the World Cup stage.

The teenage star scored England's first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday against Iran, finding the back of the net with a header in the first half.

The 19-year-old becomes the second-youngest goal-scorer ever for England at the World Cup, just being senior to Michael Owen.

The name's Jude, Jude Bellingham ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vB9VP5zpXt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 21, 2022

The goal was Bellingham's first for England in his young career.

Bukayo Saka, 21, scored England's second goal of the game, becoming the third-youngest player to score for England at the World Cup. Saka scored again in the second half to put England up 4-0 in their opening match.

Saka batters in loose ball from corner kick to add to England's lead Bukayo Saka collects the headed pass from Harry Maguire and scores with a sublime finish to give England a two-goal lead in the first half.

Veteran Raheem Sterling scored just minutes after Saka's first goal to put England up 3-0.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.