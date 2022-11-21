59m ago
Teenager Bellingham scores England's first goal at 2022 FIFA World Cup
Jude Bellingham has arrived on the World Cup stage. The teenage star scored England's first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday against Iran, finding the back of the net with a header in the first half.
TSN.ca Staff
Bellingham's powerful header vaults England to lead over Iran
The 19-year-old becomes the second-youngest goal-scorer ever for England at the World Cup, just being senior to Michael Owen.
The goal was Bellingham's first for England in his young career.
Bukayo Saka, 21, scored England's second goal of the game, becoming the third-youngest player to score for England at the World Cup. Saka scored again in the second half to put England up 4-0 in their opening match.
Veteran Raheem Sterling scored just minutes after Saka's first goal to put England up 3-0.
