Both England and Senegal played with energy in a tightly contested first half, but two high-paced counter-attacks led to two goals in the final eight minutes to give the English a 2-0 lead at half.

Possession was controlled by England for a considerable portion, but Senegal were able to turn their limited ball control into a lot more dangerous opportunities.

In the dying moments of stoppage time of the first half, a Senegalese attack fizzled out and opened up a heated counter, with Harry Kane finally controlling the ball before dribbling into the crease and firing past Edouard Mendy.

England found their breakthrough in the 38th minute, when Jude Bellingham led a lightning-paced charge down the left side and found Jordan Henderson open in the penalty box for an easy finisher to give them a 1-0 lead.

The African side built a good attempt in the 31st minute, when a quick pass sprung Boulaye Dia open on net, but Jordan Pickford got a hand on the ball to hold the game scoreless.

Senegal provided the English defence with their first scare in the 22nd minute, when a cross into the crease forced a desperate clear. VAR reviewed the play for a hand ball on England which would have awarded a penalty kick try, but the hand ball was ruled incidental.

The first corner kick try of the game came for England in the 20th minute, when a Senegalese defender absent-mindedly allowed the ball to roll out of bounds uncontested off the foot of his teammate. The header off the corner kick sailed over the net.

Opening 10 minutes of the match found a good pace for both sides as they try to solve their opponents in front of a spirited crowd.