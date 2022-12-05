England vs. France: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday with England and France meeting in quarter-final action.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

England were thoroughly dominant in their Round of 16 match against Senegal, as they cruised to a 3-0 victory.

The current top-scoring team in the World Cup has received goals from nine different players.

England's only World Cup success came in 1966, when they defeated West Germany.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Defending-champions France enter the game off of a 3-1 defeat of Poland, where Kylian Mbappe again showed his world-class talent in scoring two goals.

In the last two World Cup tournaments, Mbappe has scored nine goals, with four as a 19-year-old in 2018 and five in this tournament to this point.

The French have won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018, and they seek to be the first back-to-back champions since Brazil won in 1958 and 1962. Italy also won consecutive championships in 1934 and 1938.

You can watch England vs. France, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Sat., Dec. 10

Pregame Start Time: Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.