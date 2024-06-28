TORONTO — Eric Peters and Virginie Chénier have been named to Canada's Olympic archery team.

Archery Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the roster Friday. Both athletes are set to make their Olympic debuts.

Peters, 27, from Kitchener, Ont., won silver in the men’s individual recurve event at the 2023 world archery championships, Canada's best-ever result in the event. The result secured a quota spot for Canada.

“It feels crazy, it’s a culmination of all the work and hardship I have been through over my career," Peters said in a release. "While it is just one more step in my career, it’s an honour."

Peters won gold in the men’s team recurve with teammates Crispin Duenas and Brian Maxwell and a bronze in the men’s individual recurve at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

He and Chénier were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the mixed team event, placing sixth overall, at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The 29-year-old Chénier lost to Kristine Esebua in an all-Canadian final at the Pan American continental qualifier in April, which secured an Olympic recurve spot.

“I am super excited to be named to my first Olympic team,” Chénier said. “It has been hard work and perseverance for the last decade and I feel like all of it is finally paying off."

Archery Canada has said previously that Esebua, a four-time Olympian for Georgia who immigrated to Canada in 2019, is not eligible to compete in Paris.

By qualifying both a men's and women's athlete, Canada will also compete in the mixed team event in Paris.

Archery will take place July 25 to Aug. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.