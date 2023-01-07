The Mississauga Steelheads announced Saturday they completed three trades, two of which included World Juniors gold medal-winners Ethan Del Mastro and Owen Beck.

Del Mastro, 19, was acquired by the Sting in exchange for for forward Porter Martone and a 2023 second-round pick (FLINT). Beck, 18, was acquired by the Petes for forwards Jack Van Volsen and Justin DeZoete, two second-round picks in 2025 (PBO and ER), a 2025 third-round pick (PBO), and a 2026 fourth-round pick (PBO).

On behalf of the Steelheads, a big thank you to Ethan Del Mastro, Luca Del Bel Belluz and Owen Beck for everything you've done for the team and we wish you all the best in the future!

The second trade with the Sting saw the Steelheads sent Luca Del Bel Belluz to the Sting for forward Angus MacDonell , a 2025 fourth-round pick (LDN) and a 2026 fourth-round pick (SAR).

A native of Freelton, Ont., Del Mastro was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 105th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Del Mastro has skated in 22 games for the Steelheads this season, recording two goals and 21 points.

A 2022 draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens (33rd overall), Beck played in 30 games, scoring 17 goals and recording 40 points.

At the 2023 World Junior Championship, Del Mastro was named an alternate captain and recorded a trio of assists in seven games. Beck played in thee games and tallied an assist as they both helped Canada capture back-to-back gold medals.