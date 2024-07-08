Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021

QUEBEC — Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been handed jail sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.

Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence.

The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021, while Daigle also pleaded guilty to two charges of filming and exhibiting a video of the act.

At the time of the assault they were members of the Victoriaville team in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and the club was celebrating after winning the championship trophy on June 5, 2021.

The victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was an employee at the Quebec City-area hotel where the team was staying during the 2021 playoffs.

She had agreed to go to the hotel room only with Daigle, but when she arrived she discovered Siciliano also there and felt trapped before she was assaulted by both of them for about 40 minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.