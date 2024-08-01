PARIS — Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime's run at the Paris Olympics will continue after defeating No. 6 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles.

The 23-year-old advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 victory over the Norwegian in two hours and 47 minutes.

He is set to face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Tommy Paul of the U.S. in their quarterfinal 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Auger-Aliassime earlier defeated Daniil Medvedev, a Russian competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete in Paris, in the third round of the tournament -- his first victory in eight encounters with Medvedev.

Auger-Aliassime's latest win means the door is still open for him to be a double medallist in Paris, after also earning a berth in the mixed doubles semifinal with teammate Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa.

Auger-Aliassime and Dabrowski will play Czechia's Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac later today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.