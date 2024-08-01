PARIS — Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles at the Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old Canadian is now guaranteed to compete for a medal in both men's singles and mixed doubles.

"These are beautiful emotions. It’s incredible to experience a moment like this, but I’ve worked hard to get here," Auger-Aliassime said after his victory over Ruud. "It’s great that it pays off in moments like these."

He is set to face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Tommy Paul of the U.S. in their quarterfinal 6-3, 7-6 (7), in Friday's singles semifinal.

“I hope to be in shape and recover well tonight,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I need to put everything in place to win. I need to play an almost perfect match.”

Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, had won three of his five previous meetings with Auger-Aliassime. However, he had lost their most recent encounter on clay in Barcelona this spring.

In mixed doubles, Auger-Aliassime and Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski will play the Dutch duo of Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof for a bronze medal on Friday. The Canadians dropped Thursday's semifinal to the Czechia’s Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-3.

Canada has won only one Olympic tennis medal, when Sébastien Lareau and Daniel Nestor triumphed in men's doubles at the 2000 Sydney Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.