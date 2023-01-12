Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Pospisil to meet in first round of Australian Open

An all-Canadian showdown will highlight the first round of men's action at next week's Australian Open as sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet Vasek Pospisil.

The draw was announced on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in Melbourne) and also features No. 20 Denis Shapovalov facing Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

Three Canadian women also learned their opponents for the opening round at the season's first Grand Slam. Leylah Annie Fernandez will face French veteran Alize Cornet, while Bianca Andreescu drew No. 25 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. Rebecca Marino will face Lin Zhu of China.

Action begins in Melbourne on Sunday night, with coverage beginning on TSN1 at 7pm et/4pm pt.